Atlético-MG doesn’t get a record, but reaches the club’s 2nd highest undefeated series in points run | athletic-mg

The tie against Fluminense by 1-1, last Monday, prevented Atlético-MG from becoming the lone record holder for straight victories in Brasileirão – the club shares the mark with Internacional (9 games). But, with the “valuable point” conquered, Rooster reached another milestone: there are 10 unbeaten games in Serie A, the second longest sequence of the club in the straight points era.

There are nine victories and a draw conquered between the 8th and the 17th round. Campaign that made the team reach the leadership of the Brazilian Championship and open six points of advantage over Palmeiras and Fortaleza.

Hulk, Atlético-MG forward, against Fluminense

The undefeated series tied with the one obtained in 2013, when Galo ended the year with the Libertadores title, but only in 8th place in the national championship. At the time, the team (also led by Cuca) did not lose between the 12th and 21st round.

The performance now, however, is much better than that obtained in 2013, when Galo won 4 matches and drew 6 more in the unbeaten series (60%). With 9 wins and only 1 draw, the current series boasts a rate of 93.3%.

In 2013, Atlético-MG also lost 10 games for the Brasileirão

Biggest sequel came in 2012

Atletico’s biggest unbeaten streak in the Brasileirão continues to be the one obtained in 2012, when Cuca took the team to the vice-championship.

There were 14 unbeaten games between the 6th and 20th round of the competition, with 10 wins and only 4 draws. Sequence that made Rooster get the best first round in its history, with 43 points.

Atletico-MG's biggest undefeated streak came at the 2012 Brasileirão

The biggest undefeated series of points run belongs to Flamengo in 2019, who went 24 games without losing (21 wins and 3 draws)

As they drew with Fluminense, to overcome the 2012 round, Galo will now need to win the next two matches for Brasileirão, against Bragantino (next Sunday, away) and Grêmio (date to be defined, at Mineirão).