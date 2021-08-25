Atlético-MG: Fiorentina shows interest in Guga, says portal

The final days of the international transfer window promise a lot for Brazilian football as well, as many may arrive and others leave. A player who could be on the way out is Guga, Atlético-MG’s right-back. According to the Italian portal ‘ViolaNews’, the Olympic champion athlete was offered to Fiorentina and the directors would be preparing a possible proposal.

The value of the young athlete is estimated at approximately 6 million euros, around R$ 37 million – leaving the player as one of Atlético’s main values ​​at that time. In the current scenario, Guga occupies the Galo reserve for Mariano, but reached the important milestone of 100 games for the Minas Gerais club in the draw against Fluminense last Monday (23).

Viola wants to close its window with an athlete in that position, as it hit Torreira in recent days and does not intend to go to the market beyond this situation. Also according to the portal, negotiations have not started and everything can be left for the last days of the window.

Galo’s next game is once again against Fluminense. The match will be valid for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals and is scheduled for 9:30 pm (Brasilia time) in Rio de Janeiro.