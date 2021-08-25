Atlético-MG vs. Palmeiras at Libertadores may have public presence, says BH Health Secretary

This Tuesday (24), the fan of Atlético-MG had good news for the match against Palmeiras, by Liberators cup. In an interview with Rádio Itatiaia, the Health Secretary of the city of Belo Horizonte Jackson Machado declared that he is optimistic about the return of the public in the semifinals of the Libertadores, at the end of September.









Last Monday (23), the city hall again prohibited the presence of the public in the stadiums of Belo Horizonte, after the matches between Atlético-MG vs River Plate, for Libertadores, and Cruzeiro vs Confiança, for Série B, had fans in the stands . One of the reasons alleged was the excessive celebrations of the fans.

“It is very likely that we have good news, yes, for the next Libertadores match against Atlético. And, why not say, for the other games of Cruzeiro and maybe of América, if you decide to have an audience”, declared Machado. In the match between Galo and River Plate, 17,000 athletics were present at Mineirão.

The duel between Raposa and Confiança, for Série B, had about 4.2 thousand fans. The secretary also spoke about the possibility of increasing the risk of contagion by Covid-19: “We cannot forget that crowding is the risk factor. So, we need to do this data crossing”.

Opponent of Atlético-MG, Palmeiras will play the return match at Allianz Parque, which, at first, cannot have fans in the stands. A decision from the São Paulo government will be necessary for the public to attend the game.