Atltico was never eliminated by Fluminense in knockout tournaments

Atltico eliminated Fluminense in the 2000 Brazil Cup (Photo: Paulo Filgueiras/EM/DA Press) For 21 years, two of the most traditional teams in Brazilian football have not faced each other in the Copa do Brasil. The wait will end this Thursday, when Fluminense and Atltico will face off at the Nilton Santos Stadium, from 9:30 pm, for the first leg of the competition’s quarterfinals. In theory, the favoritism of the alvinegro team, with much greater investment than the opponent. And, if the track record is taken into account, the supposed athletic advantage increases: Rooster has never been eliminated by the Tricolor in knockout tournaments.

Atltico and Fluminense met in elimination competitions on three occasions (always with round-trip matches): one for the Copa do Brasil and two for the extinct Copa Conmebol. In theory, the balance reigns: there were two victories for each side and two draws, with 13 goals scored by the team alvinegro and ten by the tricolores. In practice, the Rooster advanced every time.

The 2000 clashes – also valid for the quarterfinals – were the only ones between the teams in the history of the Copa do Brasil. In front of 16 thousand people at Maracan in the first leg, Atltico opened 2-0, allowed the draw, went ahead again and saw Flu get 3-3.

Photos of the confrontation between Atltico and Fluminense in the 2000 Brazil Cup

The decisive duel was the following week, in Mineiro. Before, however, Atltico had a commitment, to say the least, unusual: a friendly against the Jamaican National Team at Gigante da Pampulha. The match ended with a 2-1 win in Alvinegro and two expulsions (one for each side): Mancini, from the home team, and Walter Boyd, from the visiting team.

After three days, Atltico returned to the field to decide their place in the semifinals of the knockout tournament in front of 25,000 players. Coach Mrcio Arajo’s team had goals from Ramon Menezes (from free kick) and Guilherme to qualify with a 2-2 tie – the number of goals scored away from home was still a tiebreaker at the time. Magno Alves and Jlio Csar scored for Flu.

Atltico would be eliminated in the next stage of the competition for So Paulo, after a 3-0 defeat and a 3-3 draw. The title ended with Cruzeiro. This time, if they move forward, Galo can face the São Paulo team again, who face Fortaleza in the quarterfinals.

Conmebol Cup

Atltico passed by Fluminense on their way to their first continental title: the 1992 Conmebol Cup. As principal, the team from Rio decided to play the first leg of the round of 16 in… Minas Gerais. That’s right. At the Mrio Helnio Stadium, in Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata Mineira, Tricolor scored 2-1 and opened up the advantage in the confrontation.

Just three days later, the game is back. In Mineiro, with only 6,000 payers, Atltico overcame Fluminense, thrashed 5-1 – with the right to a free-kick from Moacir – and advanced to the quarter-finals. The match marked the farewell of coach Vantuir Galdino, who went to Arab football. Procpio Cardoso took the opposite route and took over the team to lead it to the unheard of title. On the way to the cup, Galo would still eliminate Junior, El Nacional and Olimpia.

In August of the following year, Atltico and Flu met again in the round of 16 of the continental tournament. This time, the outward departure was under the command of Alvinegro. In Mineiro, the 2-0 victory (Wiver’s goals) seemed to lead to a smooth classification.

However, the tricolor team returned the score at Estadio das Laranjeiras and took the decision to penalties. In penalties, better for Rooster: 4-2 and guaranteed spot in the quarter finals. The athletic trajectory in the competition would end with an elimination for Botafogo in the semifinal. The team from Rio was the champion of the tournament by beating the traditional Pearl in the final.

21 years later…

No character from the 21-year-old clashes obviously remains on the teams. Atltico is living a promising moment: leader of the Brazilian Championship, semifinalist of the Libertadores and in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Fluminense, eliminated in the continental tournament, is still alive on the other two fronts. The stage, however, is not the best. The tricolor team is on the brink of the relegation zone in Serie A and has fired coach Roger (replaced by Marco).

Fluminense and Atltico faced each other this Monday, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Nationals. In So Janurio, the Cariocas took the lead, but saw the opponent tie the game. The 1 to 1 could look like a preview of this Thursday’s match. However, coach Cuca believes that the differences between the competitions can change the scenario of the duel.

“We’ll see. On Thursday, another game, another competition, other criteria, even if the Copa do Brasil no longer has a qualified goal. Let’s think carefully about everything we can do, knowing that we’ll have difficulties on Thursday “Fair, because an opponent who scores well, from the back, and seeks the counterattack. There are fast players on the sides of the field to look for that ball in depth,” projected the coach.

Despite the wear and tear resulting from the dispute of three simultaneous competitions, Cuca ensured that he did not prioritize any one tournament. The expectation that the commander maintains the base of the starting team that started the match this second, against the Flu. And, if necessary, have good alternatives available. That’s what striker Eduardo Sasha is betting on, who left the bench to tie the Brazilian’s game.

“A team wins a game or another, but the squad wins the championship. We are ahead in practically all the championships. This shows the strength of the squad. When it was necessary to merge the team that was considered to be the starter, whoever entered did the job. Those who didn’t come out playing, came in and helped in some way,” he said.