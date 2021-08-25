Atltico was never eliminated by Fluminense in knockout tournaments

(Photo: Paulo Filgueiras/EM/DA Press)
Atltico eliminated Fluminense in the 2000 Brazil Cup (Photo: Paulo Filgueiras/EM/DA Press)

For 21 years, two of the most traditional teams in Brazilian football have not faced each other in the Copa do Brasil. The wait will end this Thursday, when Fluminense and Atltico will face off at the Nilton Santos Stadium, from 9:30 pm, for the first leg of the competition’s quarterfinals. In theory, the favoritism of the alvinegro team, with much greater investment than the opponent. And, if the track record is taken into account, the supposed athletic advantage increases: Rooster has never been eliminated by the Tricolor in knockout tournaments.

Atltico and Fluminense met in elimination competitions on three occasions (always with round-trip matches): one for the Copa do Brasil and two for the extinct Copa Conmebol. In theory, the balance reigns: there were two victories for each side and two draws, with 13 goals scored by the team alvinegro and ten by the tricolores. In practice, the Rooster advanced every time.

The 2000 clashes – also valid for the quarterfinals – were the only ones between the teams in the history of the Copa do Brasil. In front of 16 thousand people at Maracan in the first leg, Atltico opened 2-0, allowed the draw, went ahead again and saw Flu get 3-3.

