Audience in Atlético x Palmeiras is ‘very likely’, says the health secretary

Atlético fans gather around Mineirão

Alexandre Guzanshe / EM DA PRESS

Alexandre Guzanshe / EM DA PRESS

Alexandre Guzanshe / EM DA PRESS

Alexandre Guzanshe / EM DA PRESS

Marcos Vieira / EM DA PRESS

Marcos Vieira / EM DA PRESS

Marcos Vieira / EM DA PRESS

Marcos Vieira / EM DA PRESS There is no description for this image or gallery.

“It is very likely” that there will be the presence of fans in the stands of thein the game betweenand, for the return duel of the Cup semifinal, scheduled for September 28 (Thursday) at 9:30 pm. At least that was the projection of the Health Secretary of Belo Horizonte, Jackson Machado Pinto.

“It is very likely that we will have good news, yes, for the next Libertadores match against Atlético and, why not say, for the other matches of Cruzeiro and perhaps América, if we decide to have an audience,” he said, in an interview with Itatiaia Radio this Tuesday.

The city of Belo Horizonte released the return of fans to Mineirão amid the pandemic of COVID-19 in two matches in the last week:

Athletic 3 x 0 River Plate (18,030 fans) – September 18, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Libertadores)

(18,030 fans) – September 18, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Libertadores) 1 x 0 Trust Cruise (undisclosed public) – September 20, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship