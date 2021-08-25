Audience in Atlético x Palmeiras is ‘very likely’, says the health secretary

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

“It is very likely” that there will be the presence of fans in the stands of the mineirão in the game between Athletic and palm trees, for the return duel of the Cup semifinal liberators, scheduled for September 28 (Thursday) at 9:30 pm. At least that was the projection of the Health Secretary of Belo Horizonte, Jackson Machado Pinto.

Atlético fans gather around Mineirão