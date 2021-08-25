Audience in Atlético x Palmeiras is ‘very likely’, says the health secretary

Atlético fans gather around Mineirão
“It is very likely that we will have good news, yes, for the next Libertadores match against Atlético and, why not say, for the other matches of Cruzeiro and perhaps América, if we decide to have an audience,” he said, in an interview with Itatiaia Radio this Tuesday.
The city of Belo Horizonte released the return of fans to Mineirão amid the pandemic of COVID-19 in two matches in the last week:
- Athletic 3 x 0 River Plate (18,030 fans) – September 18, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Libertadores)
- 1 x 0 Trust Cruise (undisclosed public) – September 20, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship
Over the next few days, the city will analyze the incidence of COVID-19 among fans who bought tickets and went to matches. The tracking will be done through the CPF, informed at the time of purchase of tickets for the games.
The intention is to see how the matches with the public impacted the numbers of the disease in the capital. The problem, however, is that this monitoring will not take into account those who went to Mineirão even without a ticket and gathered outside the stadium in Atlético x River Plate.
“We cannot forget that crowding is the risk factor. So, we need to do this data crossover. But this is a crossover that a computer makes very easily. Crossing 18 thousand participants of a game with those who are sick by the CPF number, the computer does it in a matter of hours. We won’t need ten, 15 days to do this analysis,” said Jackson Machado.
Faced with the possibility of not having an audience at Mineirão against Palmeiras, Atlético are considering sending the Libertadores semifinal match back to other stadiums. Some alternatives were suggested, such as Parque do Sabiá (in Uberlândia) and Mané Garrincha (in Brasília).