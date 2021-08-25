Backed by fans and management, Lisca detects the cast’s shortcomings and asks Vasco for four reinforcements

Share Tweet Share Share Email

The bad results on the field didn’t diminish Lisca’s morale inside Vasco. The board maintains confidence in the coach’s work and is convinced that the professional will be able to make the team react in Serie B. For this, it is willing to make punctual signings, considering that the technical committee has already detected the needs of the squad .

O Sport News World he learned that Lisca asked for four reinforcements, all for the defensive sector. The understanding of the technical committee is that the attack will guarantee positive results, as long as the team stops conceding many goals.

The board will fund these signings and is willing to bring in higher-level players than those currently on the roster. Therefore, the tendency is to make room in the payroll with the departure of some athletes, such as Michel, who does not play since the beginning of July and has an uncertain future at the club.

Vasco wants to hire defender Walber, from Cuiabá, as reported first by the ENM. Coach Lisca likes the player’s football and tried to hire him at the beginning of the season, when he was still in charge of América-MG and Walber was playing for Guarani. The negotiation is well underway and the parties see a positive outcome with great optimism, as reported by reporter Lucas Rossafa, in a live event held last Monday at Sport News World channel, on Youtube.

CLOSED WITH STRIPE

The support for the work of coach Lisca goes beyond the board. The Association of Organized Fans of Vasco (ASTOVAS) issued a statement last Monday stating unconditional support for the coach, demanding that the technical committee have full autonomy to work.

“As of today’s date, we publicly declare our unconditional support for our coach Lisca. We demand, as the greatest asset of the Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama, that it has all its requests met and full autonomy to assemble the cast in order to achieve our main objective, which is access to the division that we should never have left. Wake up from the sleep of indolence or you will live your worst nightmare”.

















