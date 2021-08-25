Bahia News / Sports / EC Bahia / Dabove values ​​Bahia’s cast and promises a team with ‘intensity and commitment’

Argentine coach Diego Dabove was officially introduced by Bahia this Tuesday (24) afternoon at CT Evaristo de Macedo. Presented with shirt 1 by president Guilherme Bellintani, the new commander of the Steel Squadron thanked and praised the group he has at his disposal.

“I want to thank the president and the board for working at a club as beautiful as Bahia. We are excited. I had the opportunity to see the team in Porto Alegre. We are aware that we have a good squad. The most important thing is that we are convinced that we have a good cast,” he said.

According to Dabove, there is a conversation with the directors to bring reinforcements to the cast. Remember that the club announced the hiring of defensive midfielder Luizão on Tuesday.

“We are talking. We know that it is a short time, but we are talking calmly and looking for the best solution,” he indicated.

Asked about changes in the team’s playing style, Dabove’s appointment was for implementing a mentality of “intensity and commitment”. According to him, the team will be competitive.

“Let’s see. We will try to put our way of playing, with intensity and commitment, both as home and visitor. We know that we need work, time… We are working with the board and the president. We will put in a competitive team with personality”, punctuated the coach, who praised the CT Evaristo de Macedo.

“Very good, first world. I could see the transition training, we trained today. I congratulated the president because it is a structure for few in South America,” he added.