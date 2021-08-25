Ball market: Corinthians close to lateral and PSG fixed price by Mbappé – 25/08/2021

Lost amid the various movements around the ball market in the last few hours? Calm! This is your place.

Only this morning, the window was buzzing with advertisements involving Matheus Cunha, Harry Kane and Mateus Vital. There were also a number of rumors: full-back close to hitting Corinthians – which is getting closer to Roger Guedes -, Leonardo “releasing” Mbappé for Real Madrid and more.

O UOL Sport highlights the main news of the day on the ball market. Check out:

Corinthians negotiates with lateral

Corinthians is negotiating the hiring, on loan, of right-back João Pedro, who graduated from Palmeiras’ youth teams. The player has a contract with Porto, but is currently on loan at Bahia, where he has not played since April. The athlete will undergo medical exams in the coming days and must sign with Timão for a season.

The negotiation is conducted by businessman Paulo Pitombeira, the same one who handles talks with Corinthians by Roger Guedes.

Speaking of Guedes…

Closer and closer to signing with the São Paulo club, the striker officially said goodbye to Shandong Taishan (former Shandong Luneng) this morning with a long thanks.

Free in the ball market, the 24-year-old said that the decision to leave the Asian team was the “most difficult” of his career – the contract was valid until May of next year. He scored 27 goals in 53 games in China.

“Unfortunately it’s time to say goodbye, and in this parting moment I’m as devastated as you are. Leaving Shandong Taishan was the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my career, but believe me, the orange shirt and Taishan will remain in my heart for always,” he said in part of the statement.

bye, vital

Corinthians’ mix ends with the team making official the loan of midfielder Mateus Vital to Panathinaikos, a traditional Greek club. The agreement runs until June 2022.

According to the team from São Paulo, the 23-year-old player, who said goodbye to his teammates today, has already been released to travel and undergo medical examinations in Europe.

bye, dashing

Another Brazilian who will play in Europe is Thiago Galhardo. This morning, Celta made official the signing of the striker, who arrives on loan from Inter until the middle of next year.

The athlete has been in Spain since yesterday and went through the process of medical examinations and signing contracts. In the announcement note, the Spaniards mention that the player will return to work with coach Eduardo Coudet, with whom he lived his best phase. Last season, almost all of the 23 goals he scored were under the Argentine’s command.

In Europe, “Mbappé novel” gains a chapter

Leonardo, PSG’s football director, said the club has already set a value to release Mbappé to Real Madrid. In an interview with ‘RMC Sports’, the director stated: “Mbappé wants to go to Real Madrid and we won’t hold him back. We said no to Real’s first offer, but if our conditions are met, we’ll see.”

Yesterday, the French team received a formal offer from Real Madrid – around R$ 1 billion – for the young striker, but refused the offer. According to the newspaper ‘L’Équipe’, PSG is asking for 200 million euros to sell Mbappé, more than R$ 1.2 billion.

Kane stays!

After nearly a month of speculation, Harry Kane has closed his departure talks for Manchester City and declared he is “100% focused” on Tottenham.

Through social media, Kane thanked the fans for their support and stated: “I will stay at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team to achieve success.”

Olympic club champion new

Atletico Madrid announced this morning the hiring of striker Matheus Cunha. The deal is valid for five seasons.

Champion of the Tokyo Olympic Games playing for the Brazilian national team’s shirt, the 22-year-old has played in German football since 2018 – he had spells at RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin.