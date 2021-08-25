Ball Market | Kia Joorabchian, former Corinthians partner, leads the negotiation with William

One of the founders of the Media Sports Investment (MSI) group, Kia Joorabchian, can once again collaborate with Corinthians, even 14 years after the tumultuous end of the direct partnership with the club, which was entitled to controversy, scandals and even arrest warrant .

Although some fans questioned the Iranian’s fate, Kia became the manager of great athletes, including Brazilians such as David Luiz, Oscar, Paulinho and also of Willian, a player who is part of Corinthians’ dreams at the time.

Even with the problems that involved Kia’s past with the Brazilian club, both maintain a friendly relationship, and the manager, in conversation with Ge, informed that he has been working for Willian to close with Timão. “We are looking forward to making this happen. For me it’s very important to help as much as possible,” said Joorabchian.

Giuliano Bertolucci is one of Joorabchian’s partners and both were consulted by the club alvinegro about Willian’s condition and discovered the player’s desire to move to another club.

Negotiations are complicated, but the Brazilian club still counts on possible support from the player’s father, Severino Vieira da Silva, who has already applied for the Board of Directors of Timão. In addition, the player has a history with the club since he was formed in “Terrão” and has been a Corinthians fan since childhood.

For Corinthians, Willian played 41 games and scored two goals before being traded with Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, in 2007. At Gunners, a club to which Arsenal loaned the player, the attacking midfielder played 37 games and scored one goal , in his first year. Dissatisfied with the club’s project, the player asked to leave and Arsenal has already shown interest in collaborating with the athlete.