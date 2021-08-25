Ball market: Willian monitored by Corinthians and ex-SPFC of change – 08/24/2021

The Brazilian soccer ball market continues with rumors involving players who work outside the country. This is because the international transfer window closes at the end of the month and therefore clubs need to race against time in negotiations.

This is the case of Corinthians, which showed interest in repatriating Arsenal midfielder Willian, who has an uncertain future in the England team

O UOL Sport highlights the main news of the day on the ball market. Check out:

Another ‘medallion’ at Corinthians?

Corinthians knows that the negotiation between Willian and Arsenal is extremely difficult, as the athlete’s family wants to continue in Europe, and the high salaries, paid in pounds sterling, are an obstacle.

Even so, the São Paulo club is monitoring the player’s situation until the end of this window (August 31) and does not rule out making an offer to the Brazilian, who never hid his love for the team.

‘No’ to Palmeiras

New York City striker Taty Castellanos negotiated with Palmeiras in April, but the transfer was unsuccessful. Yesterday, the Argentine player gave an interview to the newspaper Marca and highlighted the impact of the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil to make his decision.

“There were a lot of rumors, an offer that was official, but I also had a clear head here. It influenced a lot that the teammates and the coaching staff wanted me to stay to continue adding and conquering things in the future, to have the opportunity to go to a better place. It had to do with the question of life. Fortunately, in the United States things [envolvendo a covid-19] are better. You have to think about yourself,” he said.

Ex-São Paulo moving

Lynco is one step away from the Premier League. The Brazilian defender has a negotiation very well underway to change Torino for Southampton. The signing of the contract valid until 2025 will take place in the next few hours.

To guarantee the hiring of the young defender, the English club beat the strong competition of Betis and Celta, from Spain, and Atalanta, from Italy. The deal was closed at approximately 7.5 million euros (R$46.8 million).