‘Ballada’ at stake: Atltico wants new millionaire award at the Copa do Brasil

Copa do Brasil has millionaire awards for stage advances; coach Cuca, from Atltico, evaluates the tournament as ‘attractive for several factors’ (Photo: Staff Images)

Strong in all competitions, the athletic aim one new millionaire award – this time, in the Brazil’s Cup. If he eliminates Fluminense in the quarterfinals, which will have started this Thursday (26), Galo will guarantee another R$7.3 million.

So far, over the entire course of the tournament, Galo has totaled R$7.85 million. Cuca’s men have already left Remo (third stage) and Bahia (round of 16) along the way.

The award is of paramount importance for the progress of Galo’s ambitious project. With one of the best squads in the country at its disposal, Atltico benefits from the partnership with businessman Rubens Menin to hire heavy reinforcements and return to being one of the candidates for the main titles.

In addition to the money, the Minas Gerais club is also seeking to return to the path of great achievements. Since 2014, when it was champion of the Copa do Brasil against rival Cruzeiro, Atltico has not raised the main cups – even though it has been champion of Minas Gerais four times in this period.

How much can Atltico earn in the Copa do Brasil?

Third phase: BRL 1.7 million

Round of 16: R$2.7 million

Quarter finals: BRL 3.45 million (BRL 7.85 million in aggregate)

Semifinal: BRL 7.3 million (BRL 15.15 million in aggregate)

Final: BRL 23 million to vice (BRL 38.15 million in aggregate)

BRL 56 million to the champion (BRL 71.15 million in aggregate)

Project height gains

In addition to the collection in the Copa do Brasil, the Atltico won important figures for their trajectory in the Copa Libertadores da America. In the continental tournament, the club from Minas Gerais had the best campaign of the first phase and, in the knockout, it already left Boca Juniors and River Plate, from Argentina, along the way. In the semis, face Palmeiras.

Liberators (quotes from times of disputes)

Group Phase: US$ 3 million (BRL 15.9 million)

Final round: US$1.05 million (R$5.5 million)

Quarter finals: US$ 1.5 million (BRL 7.9 million)

Semifinal: US$ 2 million (BRL 10.6 million)

Total: BRL 39.9 million

Total collected from the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores: BRL 47.7 million

If Libertadores makes a final advance, Atltico will guarantee at least another R$30 million (deputy award). The tournament champion will keep another R$75 million. In the end, if Galo wins the bi-championship, he will add about R$ 105 million with the Conmebol competition alone.

another jackpot seen

Atltico also aims to end the fast for titles – which lasts 50 years – in the Brazilian Championship. The country’s main tournament is another important source of income and can yield a million-dollar prize to the Rooster.

In 2020, the champion (Flemish) took R$33 million. The vice (International) raised R$31.35 million. The third place (Atltico) guaranteed R$ 29.7 million for the campaign.