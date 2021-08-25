Band Nirvana is sued by ‘Nevermind’ album cover baby

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover

More than 30 million copies of the album ‘Nevermind’ have been sold worldwide.

Spencer Elden, photographed as a baby for the album cover nevermind from Nirvana, and is now suing the band for alleged sexual exploitation.

The cover shows four-month-old Elden in a swimming pool, trying to grab a dollar bill that hangs in front of him on a fishing hook.

Now 30, Elden says his parents never signed a permit to use an image in the album.

He also claims that the nude image constitutes child pornography.

