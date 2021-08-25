Barros advances in details and Lucas Lima should leave Palmeiras in this 4th; destination is the Vojvoda Fortress

Lucas Lima is very close to leaving the palm trees. Leaning against Abel Ferreira’s squad – he hasn’t even been listed in recent games -, the 20 shirt is in advanced negotiation to reinforce Fortaleza. The information of interest came from the journalist Rogerio Assis, gives Bandeirantes Radio, and was confirmed by the report of the Bolavip Brazil.

The Tricolor do Pici, one of the main sensations of the 2021 season under the command of Juan Pablo Vojvoda, has a deal with the 31-year-old midfielder and is dealing with the last details with the São Paulo club to sign a loan. Now Alviverde has to accept the conditions – recently football director Anderson Barros admitted that “the best way was to lend the athlete in order to recover his space”.

In 2021, Lucas Lima has only eight matches and two goals. He defended Palmeiras in Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Paulista games. It was only in the State, when Abel selected a team full of reserves and mixing up to youth that the shirt 20 had the greatest sequence. Still, it never convinced.

Jersey 20 lost space at Palmeiras de Abel and could strengthen Fortaleza (Photo: César Greco)



The last time he took the field was in the elimination for the CRB in the Copa do Brasil when he was fired at the end of the game by Abel and still wasted his penalty kick later. To make matters worse, he was caught in a crowd in the pandemic in São Paulo and was removed/fined by the club.

According to the colleague Fernando Graziani, from the Ceará newspaper THE PEOPLE, the midfielder wants to play in Vojvoda Fortress. Between Tricolor, businessmen and Lucas Lima himself, everything is fine, but Palmeiras has to define the nuances of the loan, especially with regard to salaries. Today the shirt 20 earns close to R$ 950,000 a month and has a contract at the Soccer Academy until December 2022.