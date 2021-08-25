‘Bebê do Nirvana’, which was the cover of the album ‘Nevermind’, sues band for sexual exploitation | Song

Spencer Elden, who appeared at the age of 4 months on the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album, is suing the band. He claims he was sexually exploited as a child.

According to the newspaper “The Guardian”, the lawsuit filed in California, USA, cites several parties and has 15 defendants, including band members, Courtney Love – widow of Kurt Cobain -, and the record company that released and distributed the album in last three decades. The album was released in 1991.

Also according to the publication, Spencer Elden seeks damages of US$ 150,000 (about R$ 787,000) from each of the parties and wants his case to be analyzed by a jury.

Defense attorneys point out that there was “commercial child sexual exploitation from when Elden was a minor to the present day.” They even claim that the image makes Elden look like “a sex worker – grabbing a dollar bill.”

In the lawsuit, Elden claims to produce child pornography with his image, which shows him swimming naked towards a dollar bill.

He also says he suffered permanent damage from the cover, including “extreme and permanent emotional distress with physical manifestations.”

The lawsuit also cites that Elden was never paid to appear on the cover and that his parents did not sign an image rights release. The photo was made especially for the cover. Previous information indicated that Elden’s parents received $250 at the time for the exclusive rehearsal.

“Nevermind” was released on September 24, 1991 after several rehearsals to define who would be the baby in the photo. Although Elden was chosen, there were more girls in the auditions—and the father of the chosen one was a friend of the photographer.

In the video below, learn more about these and other trivia about the album:

25 Things You Might Not Know About Nirvana’s Nevermind

In 2008, the American MTV website released a photo of Spencer Elden, then 17, repeating the cover image. Elden went back to diving into a pool behind a dollar bill, but this time wearing swimming trunks.

At the time, Elden said, “It was weird to think that so many people had seen me naked – I feel like the biggest porn star in the world.”

He had already remade the scene in 2001, in an article in the North American “Rolling Stone” magazine.