Benfica de Jorge Jesus holds 0-0 with PSV and goes to the group stage; Lucas Veríssimo is expelled in the 1st half

It was very emotional, but Benfica is in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League! This Tuesday, Jorge Jesus’ team drew 0-0 with PSV, in the Netherlands, and, as they had won the match 2-1, they advanced in the playoffs of the competition.

The Portuguese classification was heroic, as the Encarnados played most of the duel with one less, after the Brazilian defender Lucas Veríssimo was sent off at 31 of the 1st time.

With that, Eindhoven’s team went all out and promoted a real “bombing” (21 submissions), but failed to get past goalkeeper Vlachodimos’ goal, who had a spectacular performance.

The match was also marked by an unbelievable move from striker Zahavi, who lost an absurd goal to PSV.

In the 2nd half, he received alone in the small area, already without a goalkeeper, and, even with the goal empty, he sent the crossbar, to the despair of the Dutch fans.

I wanted the fate that the team of mister went to the Champions League, and now it remains to be seen who will be the opponents of the group stage.

Championship status

With the result, Benfica advances to the group stage of the Champions League – the keys will still be drawn.

PSV, in turn, will compete in the group stage of the Europa League.

Jorge Jesus during a game between Benfica and PSV, for the Champions Playoffs MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP Sport via Getty Images

The guy: Vlachodimos

The Benfica goalkeeper guaranteed the club’s classification to the group stage of Champions.

With bold exits and showing reflexes on time, he made decisive saves during the “bomber” of PSV.

In all, they were 8 difficult interventions made by the Greek archer, according to figures from the TruMedia, gives ESPN.

And when he failed to make the move, he was lucky: Zahavi, free in the small area, sent the crossbar.

If Jorge Jesus has someone to thank for the result, it’s Vlachodimos.

It was bad: Lucas Veríssimo

The former Santos defender has had a great start at Benfica, but this Tuesday, he complicated his team too much.

He got his first yellow card just 7 minutes into the 1st half, when he stopped a PSV counterattack.

Then, at 31, he got an elbow in a rival and got another yellow card, being sent off in the initial stage.

With that, his team had to play more than 60 minutes with one less, which almost cost the classification.

upcoming games

PSV returns to the field this Saturday, when they receive the Groningen, at 3 pm (Brasilia), by the Dutch Championship.

The next day, at 2 pm, Benfica will face the Tondela, fur Portuguese Championship.





Datasheet

PSV Eindhoven 0 x 0 Benfica

GOALS: None

PSV EINDHOVEN: Drommel; Mwene (Ryan Thomas), André Ramalho, Boscagli (Obispo) and Max (Teze); Sangaré, van Ginkel (Bruma) and Götze; Madueke (Vertessen), Gakpo and Zahavi Technician: Roger Schmidt

BENFICA: Vlachodimos; Lucas Veríssimo, Otamendi and Morato; Gilberto (André Almeida), João Mário (Everton “Cebolinha”), Weigl and Grimaldo; Rafa Silva (Meité), Taarabt (Vertonghen) and Yaremchuk (Gonçalo Ramos) Technician: Jorge Jesus