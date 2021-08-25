Benfica goes to Champions and evaluates the name of David Luiz; Flamengo watches from a distance for boat chance | Flamengo

Literally, the situation hasn’t changed: Flamengo will remain on hold and open doors in case David Luiz decides to return to Brazil. The perspective, however, is not the most optimistic after Benfica’s qualification for the Champions League. The sum of affection for the Lisbon club with the possibility of competing in the most media competition in the world seduces the Brazilian, who has already turned down financially advantageous offers from France and the Middle East to assess the next step in his career.

+ Quietly, Flamengo surrounds David Luiz and waits for signals to take the next step

1 of 3 David Luiz poses with the Benfica flag in 2014. Defender never hid his affection for the club — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram David Luiz poses with the Benfica flag in 2014. Defender never hid his affection for the club — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

David Luiz is a personal desire of Jorge Jesus, with whom he worked between 2009 and 2011. Mister has already made direct contact with the Brazilian to say that he would like to have him in his squad, but negotiations with the club have not started yet. The 37 million euros of the classification for Champions were essential for Benfica to project new investments.

The Portuguese press reports that Jorge Jesus will need to convince his leaders that the investment in the defender’s return is valid and has time on his side. Despite the closing of the transfer window next Tuesday, David Luiz is free on the market since the end of his contract with Arsenal and can be regularized at any time. Flamengo sees Mister’s team as the only obstacle for the player to accept returning to Brazil.

In recent weeks, David Luiz came to talk with names that made this type of movement recently to understand and reflect on the reasons. One of them was Diego Costa, recently hired by Atlético-MG and who shared the Chelsea locker room in the 2016/2017 season.

Starting on Wednesday, Benfica will debate the planning with Champions in mind, meanwhile David Luiz will remain in Brazil and keep fit in Juiz de Fora, the city where his parents live. Flamengo, in turn, maintains the behavior of a week ago: watching in the crowd for an “ok” to negotiate.

When Marcos Braz takes the position that there is no negotiation in progress for the defender, it is precisely the panorama presented by the market. Flamengo knows that any negotiation involving a financial dispute is out of reach and hopes that the possibility of returning to Brazil opens the way. The desire has already been expressed and, since then, the club has to wait.

The good relationship between businessman Giuliano Bertolucci and the rubro-negra board facilitates the negotiations, but everything depends on David Luiz’s desire. Despite being touched by the affection of Flamengo fans, the player carefully evaluates a return to Brazil and the possibility of returning to Benfica seduce him on and off the field.

2 of 3 David Luiz and Jorge Jesus worked together at Benfica for two seasons between 2009 and 2011 — Photo: Reproduction David Luiz and Jorge Jesus worked together at Benfica for two seasons between 2009 and 2011 — Photo: Reproduction

For its representatives, a successful passage through Brazilian football would be important to change the image after criticism since Brazil’s elimination in the 2014 World Cup. For David, in turn, other factors are more important in this decision-making.

To return to the country and defend Flamengo, David Luiz will have to reduce to practically a third the salary level he received in the last decade in Europe. Flamengo has already expressed to the representatives the maximum effort it is capable of making and also what it can offer as a continuation of their career. Like last week, all that’s left is to wait and hope.