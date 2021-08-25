Bolsonaro receives Mauricio Souza, from the volleyball team, in Brasília – 08/24/2021 – Sports

Mauricio Souza, from the Brazilian volleyball team, was in Brasília and visited president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and his son, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), this Tuesday (24).

The central posted pictures of the meeting, which took place at the Planalto Palace, on their social networks and was even praised by the teammate, Wallace Souza.

It was the two who, in the midst of the 2018 presidential race, appeared in a photo of the Brazilian team forming a 17, the number of the then candidate Bolsonaro. They are openly supporters of the president and his family.

Mauricio also made fun of MBL politicians and celebrated the meeting in Brasília. “It only reinforced what I thought of them, people like us, their humility is impressive,” he said.

The meeting, which did not have the use of a mask or respect for social distancing, is not on the official agenda of the Presidency this Tuesday.

During the Olympics, Folha published a report on the reasons that lead the men’s volleyball team to have a reputation as a pocket-man. At the time, Mauricio used social media to comment on the text and call the newspaper “Scythe”.

The report also recalled that, unlike Maurício Souza and Wallace, who made the number 17 (alluding to the number of then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro) in a photo while they were in action for the Brazilian team, Carol Solberg was denounced to the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) on charges of having damaged the CBV’s image by shouting “Out, Bolsonaro” in an interview on the beach volleyball circuit.

In addition to the two, other players and former players, such as Murilo, often share messages from figures linked to pocketnarismo or to the right.

At the same time, names like Lucarelli and Douglas Souza, who also competed in the Games, are openly supporters of progressive agendas, such as LGBTQIA+ rights.