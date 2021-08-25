Bordeaux improves proposal, and Corinthians must negotiate Raul Gustavo

The coming and going of Corinthians is frantic and this time the situation is about an exit that could materialize soon. This Tuesday, Bordeaux, from France, increased the proposal to hire Raul Gustavo and the values ​​pleased Timão, who should forward the sale by the end of this week. The information was first published by GE and confirmed by THROW!.

According to the report, the value of the offer is 2 million euros (R$ 12.36 million at the current price) for 50% of the rights of the young defender. In the previous conversation, the signal was half that amount, which was quickly rejected by the Corinthians board, which also sought to maintain a percentage, thinking of profit in a possible future sale. Currently, the club has 90% of the defender’s rights, the rest belongs to the player himself.

This business model pleases Corinthians, which should accept the proposal as soon as it is made official by the French club. Raul and his staff also welcome the move to European football. At 22, he has the potential to establish himself on the continent and has the opportunity to play more often. He’s been a reserve on the team and hasn’t acted since June 2nd.

Alvinegro sees in Raul Gustavo the possibility of making cash, as the club intends to raise between R$ 90 million and R$ 100 million from the sale of players. The need to “cash out”, however, will not make Duilio and its board of directors release the athletes for any amount, especially those who are part of a list with high sales potential to European football.

Since mid-2020 in the main squad, the defender has completed 12 games for Timão and scored two goals in the period. Starting with Vagner Mancini this season, he ended up losing ground with Sylvinho in the 11th starting alvinegro. If Raul leaves, Alvinegro will only have Léo Santos for the position, or will have to look for alternatives in the youth categories, like the young Belezi.