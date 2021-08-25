Bordeaux offers 12.4m by Raul Gustavo talk advances

Defender Raul Gustavo may leave Corinthians in the coming days. This is because Bordeaux increased the proposal for the athlete and offered 2 million euros (R$ 12.45 million at the current price) for 50% of his rights. In the proposal presented by the French, the Parque São Jorge club would keep 50% of the defender’s slice. Conversations are at an advanced stage.

Currently in Gil’s reserve in the cast of Timão, Raul Gustavo has been calling the attention of Europeans since the first semester. Last week, Bordeaux had made an initial onslaught that did not please the Corinthians board. Recently, the French raised the proposal and the conditions caught the attention of the alvinegra summit. The information was published by the portal ‘GE’ and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Corinthians owns 90% of Raul Gustavo’s rights, while the player owns 10% of the amount. Bordeaux is willing to shell out 2 million euros to take the defender out of Brazil and buy 50% of the slice. Alvinegro would keep half of the rights and could eventually profit from a future sale if the athlete stands out in Europe.

The proposal pleased the athlete and also the direction of Corinthians, who are negotiating with the French. The conversations are at an advanced stage and there is a possibility that the deal will be concluded in the next few days.

In a serious financial crisis and with a debt of almost R$ 1 billion, Corinthians plans to sell at least R$ 70 million this season, but admits that the amounts could reach R$ 90 million. In addition to Raul Gustavo, the board is trying to negotiate other names in the cast, such as Piton and Mateus Vital.