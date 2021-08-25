Bordeaux rises proposal by Raul and Corinthians approaches sale

As expected, Bordeaux returned to negotiations to remove Raul Gustavo from Corinthians.

Timão refused the first offer, of 1 million euros for 80% of the economic rights of the 22-year-old defender.

Now, the French have offered 2 million euros, equivalent to R$ 12.3 million in this Tuesday’s quotation, for 50% of the athlete’s economic rights.

Along these lines, Corinthians would still keep 40% of the player and could profit from a future sale. Raul himself owns 10%.



The information on the new proposal was initially published by ge.

In addition to the numbers, the Sports Gazette found that the trend is that there will be a hit in the coming days. Everything needs to be resolved by Tuesday of next week, when the transfer window will close.

Raul Gustavo liked the idea of ​​playing in the elite of a European league. The player would also receive a substantial increase in salary. The fact of being in the Corinthians reserve is another point that weighs on this decision. He has been out of the field for two months now.

Duilio Monteiro Alves admitted to the report that he needs to make up to R$ 100 million with athlete sales this season. With the market down and the need to boost cash flow, selling Raul while retaining 40% of the rights became a possibility that was well evaluated internally.

Corinthians now awaits the officialization of the intention expressed by Bordeaux.

