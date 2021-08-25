Brasileirão | Atlético Mineiro loses his chance to break Guarani’s historic record in the Brazilian Championship

After being tied 1-1 with the Fluminense, this Monday (23), the Atletico Mineiro parked in the nine straight wins in the brazilian and failed to break the record of the São Paulo team; in the 1970s, the Bugre achieved 12 straight victories.

Atlético Mineiro had the chance to get even closer to the expressive number of Guarani, but it was tied 1-1 with Fluminense, in São Januário, with this, the club from Minas Gerais has a record of 9 straight victories, as well as Inter, in 2020. It is the highest mark of the consecutive points era.

Owner of the biggest brand in history, with 12 straight wins in the Brazilian championship, when the team from Campinas took off for the 1978 title, in addition to the debut in the following edition, Guarani “flaunted” the feat on social networks.

The Guarani sequence started on July 8, 1978, in the 2-1 victory against Santos, in the Golden Earring. Afterwards, the team led by Carlos Alberto Silva won 10 more matches in a row, the last one against Palmeiras, by 1-0, also in Campinas, in the championship final.

Bugre still won its debut game at Brasileirão 1979, adding like this 12 consecutive wins in competition. In a single edition, your record is 11.

Team do Guarani champion in 1978 won 11 in a row until winning the Brazilian title — Photo: ANTONIO LÚCIO / ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO



Check out the 12 wins of the Guarani record: