Brazil and Argentina will have public presence at Neo Química Arena

This Tuesday (24), the São Paulo State Department of Sports announced, in a statement, that the match between Brazil and Argentina, which will take place at Neo Química Arena on September 5, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers , will have the partial presence of the crowd as a test event.

It will be the first time since March 2020 that São Paulo will have open gates at the stadium, albeit in limited numbers. According to the statement, 12 thousand people will be allowed in to watch the game. As a matter of protocol, all attendees must present a negative Covid-19 test performed no later than 48 hours beforehand. Afterwards, everyone will be tested once more and will be followed for another 15 days.

The Department of Sports also stressed that the release will occur due to the current scenario of the pandemic in São Paulo, which had the occupancy of ICU beds below 40%, in addition to the advance of vaccination.

Check the note in full:

“The State Sports Department informs that the match between Brazil and Argentina, on the 5th, will be a test event, with the participation of 12,000 fans. Only the presence of fans who present a negative test performed in up to 48 will be authorized hours before the event. After the departure, the entire audience will be tested and monitored for 15 days. The current scenario of the pandemic, with a decrease in the occupation of ICU beds to less than 40% throughout the state and the advance of vaccination, allows test events to be held, with control and monitoring by experts”.