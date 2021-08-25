Brazil game at Neo Qumica Arena will have 12,000 fans and will not require proof of vaccination

Neo Química Arena, Corinthians stadium, will host the match between Brazil and Argentina for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers. The game, which takes place on the 5th, will have an audience of 12 thousand fans. To access the stadium, it will not be necessary to present proof of vaccination from Covid-19.

Nonetheless, a negative test against the disease within 48 hours prior to departure is mandatory. In addition, all those who attend the South American classic that takes place at Casa do Povo, will be tested and monitored for a period of 15 days after the match.

The Department of Sports of the State of São Paulo confirmed the information and stressed that this is a test event for the return of the public to the stadiums in São Paulo. Neo Química Arena has not received spectators since February 2020, when competitions were stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Until then, the return is scheduled for the month of November.

“The current scenario of the pandemic, with a decrease in the occupation of ICU beds to less than 40% throughout the state and the advance of vaccination, allows for test events to be carried out, with control and monitoring by specialists”, justified the São Paulo agency .

This decision is in contradiction with the City of São Paulo, which last Monday, the 23rd, declared that a “vaccination passport”, a kind of mandatory certificate, will be needed for entry into events in São Paulo, such as the matches themselves. soccer.

Recently, the CBF, the governing body of Brazilian football, released a return protocol for fans where vaccination or a negative test for Covid-19 is mandatory. In addition, the document also contains measures such as temperature measurement, mandatory use of masks and social distance in places.

