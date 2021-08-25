Brazil has a moving average of 730 deaths per Covid each day; average of cases is the lowest since November | Coronavirus

Brazil registered 885 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling this Tuesday (24) 575,829 deaths since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 730 — the smallest recorded since the 6th of January (when he was at 729). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -19% and points out a trend of fall.

The moving average of cases, at 28,258 a day, reached the lowest level seen since November 2020 (see details below).

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Tuesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Wednesday (18): 813

Thursday (19): 821

Friday (20): 821

Saturday (21): 773

Sunday (22): 765

Monday (23): 766

Tuesday (24): 730

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

only the Sergipe shows an upward trend in deaths. Most states, 18 of them, have a tendency to fall.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 20,615,008 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 31,722 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 28,258 diagnoses per day, the smallest since november 14 (when it was 27.892), resulting in a variation of -11% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates stability.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 575,829

575,829 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 885

885 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 730 per day (variation in 14 days: -19%)

730 per day (variation in 14 days: -19%) Total confirmed cases: 20,615,008

20,615,008 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 31,722

31,722 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 28,258 per day (variation in 14 days: -11%)

On the rise (only 1 state): IF

IF In stability (7 states and the DF): PA, RJ, DF, AC, PR, RS, SC, AL

PA, RJ, DF, AC, PR, RS, SC, AL Falling (18 states): ES, RN, SP, MT, MA, TO, MG, MS, PI, PB, BA, GO, PE, CE, RR, AP, RO, AM

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: -16%

MG: -26%

RJ: +14%

SP: -23%

DF: +4%

GO: -34%

MS: -27%

MT: -23%

AC: 0%

AM: -57%

AP: -50%

PA: +15%

RO: -56%

RR: -47%

TO: -25%

AL: -15%

BA: -32%

EC: -44%

MA: -23%

PB: -29%

PE: -38%

PI: -28%

RN: -22%

SE: +24%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).