Brazil records 894 deaths and 30,872 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Brazil registered 894 deaths and 30,872 cases of Covid-19 this Tuesday (24). Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

With the update, there are 575,742 deaths and 20,614,866 confirmed infections in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020.

Covid-19’s moving average of deaths remains declining. This Tuesday (24), the index, referring to the last seven days, is at 735.

baud rate

Covid-19’s transmission rate is below 1 in all regions of Brazil. The data are from the Infotracker platform, which monitors the pandemic in the country, created by USP (University of São Paulo) and Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista). According to the researchers, this means that the spread of the disease is under control.

Vaccine Panel

Brazil remained in 66th place in the global ranking of application of doses of vaccine against Covid-19 this Tuesday (24), in relation to every 100 inhabitants. The country has already been in 56th position in this ranking, has even dropped to 70th and, last week, was in 69th place.

Until 10 am this Tuesday, at least 180,294,024 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were applied in Brazil. The information is from CNN Brasil based on the state secretariats that released the preliminary assessment of the vaccination.

Vaccination coverage of children falling due to the pandemic

Vaccination coverage for children fell 9.5% between 2018 and 2020 in the country, from 82.01% to 72.51% in three years, according to data from DataSUS. Important vaccines, such as BCG, which protects against tuberculosis, and Hepatitis B in children up to 30 days old, had a 25% drop in application. Preliminary data for 2021 is also below target. Some parents stopped following the calendar for fear of taking their children to health centers because of the Covid-19 pandemic.