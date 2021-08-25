Brazil thrash Belarus to reach the quarter-finals of the Beach Soccer World Cup | sand football

+ See the Beach Soccer World Cup table

The goals of Brazil 5 x 0 Belarus for the Beach Soccer World Cup

Second place in group C, Brazil faces Senegal on Thursday at 9 am broadcast by Globo and SportTV. The other matches in the quarterfinals will be Switzerland vs Uruguay, Tahiti vs Japan and Russia vs Spain. The Brazilian goals this Tuesday were scored by Lucão (two), Rodrigo, Edson Hulk and Mauricinho.

1 of 4 Rodrigo celebrates Brazil’s first goal — Photo: Octavio Passos/FIFA Rodrigo celebrates Brazil’s first goal — Photo: Octavio Passos/FIFA

Brazil did not take long to open the scoreboard. With less than three minutes played, Rodrigo won a ball dispute with goalkeeper Mahaletski and sent it to the bottom of the string. Two minutes later, the referee scored a direct free kick for Belarus after pointing out Lucão’s dangerous game near the Brazilian goal. In the charge, Mão caught the ball kicked by Hapon.

Goal of Brazil! Rodrigo shares with goalkeeper, believes in the play and kicks to open the score, at 3 of the 1st period

At six, Catarino tabled with Rodrigo, who tried to finish with a kettle. Attentive, the Belarusian goalkeeper made the save. Little by little, the teams were pacing the pace and the chances of a goal were becoming rarer. Only at 11, Edson Hulk served Filipe, who submitted on top of Mahaletski facing the goal in the last moment of emotion of the first half.

2 of 4 Datinha disputes ball with Belarusian defender — Photo: Octavio Passos/FIFA Datinha disputes ball with Belarusian defender — Photo: Octavio Passos/FIFA

The second half started busy, with Mauricinho having the first opportunity at 30 seconds. Shortly thereafter, Mahaletski avoided Rodrigo’s second goal. At two minutes, however, there was no way. In a beautiful individual play, Edson Hulk put a marker to dance and kicked hard to make it 2-0.

Goal of Brazil! Edson Hulk cuts the marker beautifully, hits the corner and extends, at 3 of the 2nd period

Even with the advantage, Brazil continued seeking the attack. At five, Lucão finished close to the post. At nine, it was Mauricinho’s turn to risk a bicycle and send it close to the crossbar. A minute later, Mahaletski took down Luis Henrique inside the area. Penalty On the charge, the Belarusian goalkeeper took the shot from the Brazilian.

Only seconds later, Mahaletski committed another penalty and was expelled. This time Lucão charged perfectly to make the third. There was still time for Lucão to score another one and set the score in the second half at 4-0.

Goal of Brazil! Lucão converts a penalty and the selection makes it 3-0, at 10 in the 2nd period

Goal of Brazil! Lucão dribbles the goalkeeper and makes it 4-0 for the national team, at 11 in the 2nd period

3 of 4 Lucão celebrates his penalty kick — Photo: Octavio Passos/FIFA Lucão celebrates his goal from the penalty spot — Photo: Octavio Passos/FIFA

Even with many experiences in the team, preserving some holders, Brazil tried to increase the score in the third half. In a beautiful individual play from the right, Mauricinho won in the race of goalkeeper Ustsinovich and played with category to score fifth. From then on, it was up to the team led by Gilberto Costa to only manage the result until the final whistle.

Goal of Brazil! Mauricinho shoots, beats the goalkeeper and makes the fifth, at 7 of the 3rd period

4 of 4 Mauricinho risks his bicycle — Photo: Octavio Passos/FIFA Mauricinho risks his bicycle — Photo: Octavio Passos/FIFA

Belarus: Mahaletski, Bokach, Drozd, Kanstantsinau and Ryabko. Reservations: Ustsinovich, Novikau, Hapon, Piatrouski, Akulich, Hardzetski and Kliashchuk. Technician: Nico.

Brazil: Mao, Catarino, Luis Henrique, Mauricinho and Rodrigo. Reservations: Alisson, Filipe, Lucão, Edson Hulk, Datinha, Rafa Padilha and Zé Lucas. Coach: Gilberto Costa.

