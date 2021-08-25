Brusque announces the hiring of Marlone, ex-Vasco and Corinthians

Brusque announced this Tuesday afternoon, 24, the hiring of 29-year-old midfielder and forward Marlone. The contract is valid until the end of Series B.

Marlone was revealed by Vasco, and accumulates tickets for Fluminense, Cruzeiro, Atlético-MG, Corinthians and Sport. He hasn’t played since October 2020, when he played for South Korea’s Suwon.

“A strong, fast player, with good stature, finishes well and despite being 29 years old, he already has a lot of experience. We are happy to have a reinforcement of this level wearing Brusque’s shirt and we are sure it will help the club and especially the warriors who have been here with us for a long time, so that together we can achieve our goals for the rest of the season”, says the director executive, André Rezini.

“He is a very well-known player, by name, he is enough to add a lot to our coach’s squad. He played for big teams in Brazilian football. We were happy to conclude the deal and bring a great player to our team and our fans, the most important thing now is to join our competitive cast, work hard and look for your space”, completes vice-president Carlos Beuting.

