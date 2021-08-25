Caixa finishes depositing FGTS 2021 profit; see how much you received

Caixa Econômica Federal informed, this Tuesday (24), that it has completed the deposits referring to the distribution of FGTS 2021 Profit. About 88.6 million workers received, in the linked accounts, the apportionment of income from the Guarantee Fund of the Length of Service in 2020.

Deposits were expected to take place by the end of the month, but were completed a week before the deadline.

On the 17th, the FGTS Board of Trustees decided to distribute R$8.129 billion to workers from the fund’s net profit last year. The amount is equivalent to 96% of the gain of R$8.467 billion obtained by the FGTS in 2020.

The amount of FGTS Profit deposited to each worker corresponds to the balance of each account on December 31 of last year multiplied by 0.01863517. In other words, for every R$ 1 thousand of balance, the shareholder will receive R$ 18.63.

The worker has two main ways to check the FGTS balance and confirm the amount received. The first is the FGTS app, available for Android and iOS phones. The second is to consult the fund’s statement on Caixa’s website.

Those who cannot make the consultation over the internet should go to any Caixa branch and ask for the statement at the service desk. The bank also sends the FGTS statement on paper every two months, to the registered address. Anyone who has changed residence should look for a Caixa branch or call 0800-726-0101 and provide the new address.

Withdrawal of FGTS Profit

The payment of part of the FGTS winnings does not change the withdrawal rules. The money can only be withdrawn under special conditions, such as layoffs, home ownership or serious illness. Whoever joined the withdrawal-birthday can withdraw part of the balance up to two months after the month of birth, but loses the right to full payment of the fund in the event of unfair dismissal.

*with information from Agência Brasil