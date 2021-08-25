Caixa pays 5th installment for those born in June; check calendar

This Wednesday (25/08), the 5th installment of emergency aid will be paid to those born in June (general public) and with final NIS 6 (Bolsa Família).

Caixa continues to make deposits from 5th installment of emergency aid. This Wednesday (25/08), those who were born in June already receive payment for the program. This deadline concerns the members of CadÚnico and citizens who received emergency aid in December of last year. Even because there was no opening of new registrations for the 2021 installments.

You values of the 5th installment of the emergency aid are the same as the previous transfers. In other words, mothers who are heads of the family receive R$375, while those who live alone have R$150. The other beneficiaries, with more than one member of the family group, guarantee an average amount of R$250. According to the government it is not possible to accumulate more than one installment during the same month.

Emergency assistance: Caixa pays the 5th installment; see dates

For the general public (those who are not part of Bolsa Família), the payment dates were staggered according to the birthday month of beneficiaries. The money is initially deposited in digital social savings. At a later time, there will be release for immediate withdrawals at Caixa bank branches and lottery correspondents.

Check out the 5th installment calendar of emergency aid for those who are not part of Bolsa Família:

Birthday month deposit date withdrawal date January 08/20 09/01 February 21/08 02/09 March 21/08 03/09 April 08/22 06/09 May 8/24 09/09 June 8/25 9/10 July 08/26 13/09 August 8/27 9/14 September 08/28 09/15 October 08/28 9/16 November 08/29 09/17 December 31/08 09/20

To the Bolsa Família beneficiaries, the payment logic works differently. The dates follow the program’s traditional calendar, considering the last digit of the NIS (Social Identification Number). This Wednesday (25/08), they receive those with NIS ending in 6. Check it out: