California family found dead on a forest trail and police still don’t know what caused the deaths | World

A couple with a baby and a dog were found dead on a trail in the state of California, United States, and it is not yet known what caused the deaths.

Investigators are analyzing whether it is possible that the appearance of toxic algae or some other type of poisonous material may have killed the four.

2 of 3 Helicopter in the California area where a family who had gone hiking was found dead, August 18, 2021 — Photo: Craig Kohlruss/AP Helicopter in the California area where a family who had gone hiking was found dead, August 18, 2021 — Photo: Craig Kohlruss/AP

The police even raised the possibility that toxic gases from former metal mines in the region had caused the deaths, but at the moment it is no longer considered that this was the cause.

John Gerrish, husband, Ellen Chung, wife, Miju, 1-year-old daughter, and dog were found dead on the trail, near a spot called Shelter of Hite. In the 19th century, there were gold mining operations around that point.

3 of 3 Undated image of Ellen Chung posted on a social network — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Undated image of Ellen Chung posted on a social network — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

The family had gone hiking in the Sierra National Forest. The bodies were found on August 19th.

As it is not yet known why the four died, at first the police isolated the region as if there were toxic gases. A day later, the restriction was lifted because the police concluded that the gases from the old mines caused the death.

“This is a very unique and unusual situation, there are no signs of trauma, there is no obvious cause of death. There was no suicide note,” said Kristie Mitchell, a spokeswoman for the local sheriff.

The bodies have been subjected to toxicology tests, but the results have yet to be released.

The State Water Resources Control Board said it has begun testing to try to detect whether there are toxic algae.

Friends of the couple say that they went on many nature trails. Gerrish, the husband, was a software designer. The couple lived in the San Francisco area, and had moved to the city of Mariposa.

The remote area where the bodies were found had no cell service. The hiking trail passes through an area of ​​forest known mainly for wild flowers.

