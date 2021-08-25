Calls open space for Juan Cuesta to be related

The calls of Paolo Guerrero and Carlos Palacios defraud Inter by one game. The pair will leave for the selections of Peru and Chile, respectively, after the duel with Atlético-GO, next Sunday (29). Both will lose the match against Red Bull Bragantino, scheduled for September 7th. And if Diego Aguirre has to regret the reduction of options, there is room for Juan Cuesta to be related.

The 19-year-old Colombian is recovering from an injury. On the 12th, Colorado reported that the athlete had sprained his right ankle and would be evaluated daily. According to the UOL Sport, Cuesta returns to work with the main group this week.

The player goes through a transition phase between the under-20 team and the main one. He participates in training at CT Parque Gigante, but as he has not been listed, he goes down to the training team to play and keep the rhythm.

The absence even in the reserve bank is due to the limit of foreigners. As coach Diego Aguirre has Saravia, Victor Cuesta, Palacios, Mercado, Guerrero and Bruno Méndez in the squad, and only five can participate in national games at the same time, there is always one player left. Juan Cuesta would hardly have space right away.

But the situation is now different. Saravia is injured and Palacios and Guerrero have been called up for qualifying matches.

Behind the scenes, Juan Cuesta receives repeated praise. The skillful and quick Colombian is in Colorado on loan until June of next year and has a purchase clause set at 1.5 million dollars (R$ 7.8 million at the current price). Its definitive link belongs to the Independiente de Medellín. So far he has played in two matches for Inter’s senior team.