Campaz is presented by Grêmio and wins shirt 7: “Big responsibility” | Guild

Grêmio presented, this Tuesday afternoon, its newest reinforcement: the Colombian Jaminton Campaz. The player said that he is thinking of making history at the club and commented on the responsibility of wearing the 7 shirt, used by Grêmio idols such as Renato Portaluppi and Paulo Nunes.

The 21-year-old midfielder arrives from Tolima, in Colombia, and signs a contract until December 2025 with Tricolor. The club from Rio Grande do Sul paid about US$4 million (R$21 million) for the transfer.

O The reinforcement has already been registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and is ready to debut in this Wednesday’s match against Flamengo, at Arena, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In a virtual press conference, Campaz commented on his choice for Grêmio.

– I am very happy to be here in this institution, it is a privilege for me. I chose it because it’s a very good team, very good members. Grêmio is a team that has already won a lot of things and I want to be part of this new project we are doing – commented the new reinforcement.

I want to make my mark on the team, which is important, and be happy. I believe that nothing more than making the fans happy — Campaz when presented by Gremio

Campaz will wear the history shirt 7 at Grêmio, used by idols like Renato Portaluppi, Paulo Nunes and more recently, Luan. Last season, Matheus Henrique was the owner of the number, until he left this gap when he moved to Sassuolo, in Italy.

– About the number, the truth is that I’m calm. It’s a historic number, which gained a lot, but the idea is to keep it where it is. Right now it’s a big responsibility, but I took it on. I want the number to arrive at the time it is, giving my help to the team that is important – he said.

Jaminton Leandro Campaz was born in Ibagué, Colombia, and played for Tolima, his only club in his career so far. For the team, he played 93 games, scored 21 goals, gave 11 assists and won two Colombian titles, in 2018 and 2021. He was recently called up to make his debut for the Colombian national team, for which he played in the Copa América in Brazil.