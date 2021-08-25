Campaz wins shirt 7 and is related to the game with Flamengo

Jaminton Campaz was announced and officially presented by Grêmio today (24). The Colombian attacking midfielder, the most expensive reinforcement in the club’s history, won the number 7 jersey and embraced the responsibility of wearing the club’s historic number. Soon after the presentation, the player was included in the list of related players for the match against Flamengo, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

At the age of 21, Campaz cost around R$21 million to Grêmio’s coffers. The club from Rio Grande do Sul will pay Deportes Tolima, from Colombia, in three installments. The contract between the player and the Grêmio team runs until December 2025.

“I’m very happy to be here at the club. It’s a privilege to be here. I chose to be a good team, with good players. Borja speaks very highly of the club. Grêmio has won many things and I want to be part of this project,” said the midfielder Colombian striker.

Grêmio revealed at the beginning of the presentation that the new reinforcement will use a special numbering. With the departure of Matheus Henrique from Sassuolo, shirt 7 becomes Campaz. And he knows the weight of the number. “About the number 7 I’m calm. I know it’s a historic number, it gained a lot. I know that using the number 7 is a big responsibility, but I took it on. I really took it”, he emphasized when talking about the numbering used by Renato Gaúcho, Paulo Nunes and Luan.

Tolima’s highlight in recent seasons, Jaminton Campaz has also played for the Colombian national team. He was called by coach Reinaldo Rueda for the recent edition of Copa América, here in Brazil, and he lived with Miguel Borja, loaned by Palmeiras to Grêmio.

“I spoke with Borja and he told me that football here is very intense. We have it in Colombia, but it’s big here. Watching videos, talking to colleagues and knowing how it will help. Game by game we will evolve,” commented the player when talking about Brazilian football. “I know a lot, everything Migue told me. Everything he won, the fans he has. I’m very happy to be at this club, in a championship like the Brazilian. I hope to participate and help the team to be champion,” he added when talking about the history of the Guild.

The negotiation lasted almost a month. Tolima and Grêmio first disagreed on values. Then the payment method. And in the end, he still had a scare with bank guarantees. Campaz, in the final stretch of the negotiations, was removed from the team.

“During the negotiation I didn’t play several games, but I trained on my own. I knew the responsibility of coming to Brazil, so I didn’t let my guard down. I did everything possible to get here. I told Tolima that I wanted to come to Brazil,” he revealed.

With Jaminton Campaz, Grêmio temporarily ends the search for reinforcements. Before him, the club hired Borja in a R$ 6 million operation with Palmeiras. It also closed the arrival of Mathías Villasanti, from Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, for around R$ 18 million.