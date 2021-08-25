Campos Neto has participated and even addressed events with politicians from the government Bolsonaro – 8/24/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, has been advised not to go to events with politicians who are part of Jair Bolsonaro’s government. But it has not followed the recommendation.
He himself spoke about this at a businessman’s dinner in support of the minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, last week in São Paulo.
Campos even spoke. And he gave a simple explanation: everyone in the Bolsonaro government, in his view, is technical. And so he has no problem mixing with ministers. Proximity would not tarnish their autonomy and independence.
The Central Bank has recently gained autonomy by law precisely on the grounds that it needs to be shielded from political influence. Its directors now have a four-year term that does not coincide with that of the President of the Republic.
The decision of the parliamentarians was questioned in the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In a vote scheduled for this Wednesday (25), the Court must confirm the rules approved by Congress, maintaining autonomy.
Last week, international agencies published information that Bolsonaro is already regretting having supported the independence of the BC, as he would like to influence more in monetary policy. He would be bothered by inflation rates, which traditionally erode the popularity of incumbents.
BRUNO B. SOAGGI, BIANKA VIEIRA and VICTORIA AZEVEDO
