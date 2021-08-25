CBF: complaint and audios about Caboclo show cases of harassment and bribery – 08/25/2021

Last Thursday, CBF received a report of harassment by another former employee against the ousted president Rogério Caboclo. It is the third accusation brought against the leader, the second filed at the entity. The first led to an investigation by the CBF Ethics Committee, which decided to remove Caboclo for 15 months from his role. The new charges have the same patterns seen in the first complaint.

Yesterday, the Ethics Committee determined that the manager would be punished for “inappropriate conduct” and not for sexual and moral harassment, which could lead to a ten-year absence or even the banishment of Caboclo from football. With the punishment established, he should return to the presidency in September 2022. The punishment will be the subject of a deliberation at a CBF general assembly. The meeting was scheduled for today (25), but it was cancelled.

The president pleads innocent of the charges.

victim report

In the new complaint, the UOL had access in its entirety, the woman — whose name will be preserved — points out several embarrassing situations with Caboclo within the CBF, even before he was president. Excerpts from the indictment were released on Friday by the GE.

In one of the moments reported by the former employee, she says that Caboclo was drunk and forced his hand between the woman’s legs, “trying to get inside her panties”. This happened at the leader’s house, at a meeting to discuss terms of a contract with China.

Even during business hours (it was 3:15 pm, according to the accusation), Caboclo opened a bottle of wine to drink with his wife, who did not drink. The manager would have ingested the drink anyway and then, after putting on inappropriate attire for a work meeting, would have committed the act of sexual harassment. It’s this sequence that you see in the image below:

Excerpt in which former CBF employee reports harassment of Rogério Caboclo Image: Reproduction

Walter Feldman, quoted in the excerpt above, denies that he was aware of the harassment: “It never happened, that she revealed harassment or a violent moment. If I said that, it was in another context. . If it had happened, I would never forget or defend, as I would be an accomplice. I have a wife and 2 daughters who are militants of the feminist cause.”

The woman still reports inappropriate calls and messages from the top hat during the night on some occasions. He even quoted messages from Caboclo in June this year wanting to talk about sex over the phone.

She also claimed that Caboclo had a lawyer go from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro by helicopter for an urgent reason. When the professional arrived, the subject would be to ask if she had a romantic relationship with an acquaintance.

“Only because we went out to dinner and on our return to the hotel, the directors (from CBF) saw us arriving from the restaurant. It put our colleague’s work at risk, in addition to involving people who had nothing to do with the harassment situation I was experiencing “, said the former employee.

The complainant also describes Caboclo’s inappropriate approaches and comments in meetings, as shown in the image below:

Excerpt in which former CBF employee reports harassment of Rogério Caboclo Image: Reproduction

The former employee claims that Caboclo called her to his office claiming important meetings, then he would drag her by the arm to the small room with a bathroom to the right at the back of the president’s office, or to the office of vice president Fernando Sarney.

The complainant reports that the harassment was known within the confederation, but whoever knew it was omitted. “Important people know this story, important people witnessed the harassment, and they never did anything to help me. On the contrary, the comment in the corridors of the CBF was that I ‘was the boss'”.

Similarities with first report

The complaint is similar to the first, which was investigated by the Ethics Committee, when mentioning alleged involvement of alcoholic beverages and sexually aggressive comments.

The first complainant stated that the leader was under the influence of alcohol during the entire period in which the abuses would have occurred. In fact, the top hat asked her to hide drinks for the entity, in agreed places, for him to drink during working hours.

The sexual comments made by Caboclo were also repeated. The first complaint said that the leader, in the midst of other abusive behavior, questioned whether she masturbated and even called her a bitch and tried to force her to eat a dog biscuit.

CBF leaders would also have ignored the abuses in both cases, even though the attacks are widely known. The first complainant claims that the president created false narratives about alleged love relationships between them in the confederation.

The woman says that she had to undergo medical treatment because of the abuse and, like the third complainant, claims to have evidence of the facts narrated, such as messages and audio from chat applications.

The second woman who accused Caboclo of harassment testified to the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, which is investigating the case and has been interviewing several people.

Audios suggest bribe

Since the complaint came to light in the CBF, at the request of the removed president, two audios have been circulating among football top hats to defend Caboclo’s version. O UOL had access to both audios — excerpts are in the video above. On Friday, ESPN published a transcript of one of them.

In the conversations — which, according to the column, were recorded without the women’s consent — a CBF employee close to Caboclo talks with the complainant’s mother and also with the woman herself.

Asked by the collaborator “how are the negotiations with Marco Polo, what did he ask for?”, the mother claims that her daughter was a victim in the situation.

“My daughter really enjoyed working at CBF, where Rogério became president, being controlled by Marco Polo. And Rogério harmed my daughter a lot. She was a victim of CBF. But she likes him a lot, I don’t know why. she feels affection for him, she likes him, despite having professionally harmed my daughter,” said the elderly woman in the recording.

“Her lawyer received a proposal from CBF that they are trying, that Marco Polo is trying, to use my daughter, who was a victim, to get Rogério out of CBF,” he continued.

She then claims that they later called her daughter back to offer a job with the confederation as a form of pressure. “They have already taken a director from CBF and the position is open for her. To return, she would be the first woman to come back and work at CBF on the board. That’s what they offered. And CBF offered her lawyer R$ 1 million “, said the lady.

In another audio, the same employee contacts the complainant herself to try to convince her to present a statement to help Caboclo, at the request of the leader, who would have “asked for help”.

“I’m worried about you. Rumors have come that they are offering a job, money, a director’s job, for you to harm RC (Rogério Caboclo). I don’t think this will be good because it will throw you into a cake,” said the man . “Nobody likes to know they’re using you. You know guys are mad over there.”

The woman, in response, says she is being pressured. “I received a notification from the Public Ministry, I am in a complicated situation. I never imagined that this situation would reach this point,” he said.

Asked if she had received a cash offer, she stated that she had been offered compensation and a position to “correct a past mistake”, but that she did not accept it and replied that “it is not appropriate, as they are doing it for the wrong reason”.

The man insists on positive testimony from the woman who accuses the manager of harassment. He pointed out that Caboclo would like her to at least confirm that she received a cash offer. “I think this helps you.” The woman then says that the situation is being resolved by the lawyer.

Finally, the collaborator amends the question: “I know you like Rogério, as a person”. The woman replied, “Apart from a few questions, he has always been a boss, on the professional side.”

Del Nero was contacted for comment on the audios but did not respond.

Caboclo claims Del Nero’s plot

In his defense, Rogério Caboclo points to a plot by Marco Polo, former president of the CBF who was banned from football by FIFA for corruption, to remove him from the entity. Previously, he had already said that it was the former president who sought him out to talk about the R$ 12 million in exchange for the silence of the first whistleblower — Del Nero says otherwise.

The former president has been banned from football by FIFA since April 2018, due to allegations of corruption made in the US Courts. The fact, however, does not prevent him from exerting a great influence on Brazilian football. He, for example, had daily conversations with Caboclo before breaking up with the leader.

Caboclo even accused, previously, current members of the CBF board of meeting at the former president’s house to hold parties and, in them, plan his downfall and the consequent definitive resumption of power by Marco Polo. It would be the return of what Caboclo called “the old practice of taking it there and there”.

In a note to discuss yet another accusation of harassment, Caboclo stated that he repudiates the “light and false accusations leveled against him and vehemently denies that he has committed acts that constitute harassment in relation to the aforementioned employee of the entity”.

The leader cites the collaborator’s audios with women as a form of defense. Check out Caboclo’s claim below

“It so happens that, during the process of Caboclo’s illegal removal from office, he received audios of dialogues between the accuser and his mother, recorded on 07/04/2021, with a former CBF collaborator. They clearly report the receipt of a proposal to harm Rogério Caboclo and definitively remove him from the command of the entity.The proposals included offering a high management position at CBF, in addition to R$ 1 million.

These attempts to co-op the employee, as the conversations prove, were led by directors Gilnei Botrel and Manoel Flores, allies of the ex-president banned from the world of football and investigated by the Federal Police, Marco Polo Del Nero. The defense of Rogério Caboclo has already filed a request for an investigation with the CBF Ethics Commission against the directors mentioned in the audio on suspicion of witness corruption and against the former president of CBF.”

The directors mentioned in the conversations are Gilnei Botrel and Manoel Flores, as alleged interlocutors of the CBF with the complainant. The entity replied to the removed president, through its communication department.

“The CBF became aware of the episodes narrated upon receipt of a formal complaint sent by the lawyers of the former employee and immediately sent the file to the Brazilian Football Ethics Commission”, said the confederation

The CBF stated that Gilnei Botrel and Manoel Flores denied any action in this regard and added that it was a diversionary and fallacious strategy of the former president in view of the new extremely serious accusations.

What will happen now?

Removed by the Ethics Committee, Caboclo will remain out of office until September 2022. Until then, the acting president of the CBF is Colonel Antônio Nunes, the oldest vice president of the entity, aged 82 years.

With the total 15 months of punishment, Caboclo will still be able to fulfill the final part of his term, which runs until April 2023. He will return to the chair, probably, after the election for the next term. The perspective is that the CBF elects the new president in April 2022.

Without the definitive removal of Caboclo, elected in 2018, there will be no election among the eight vice presidents who were part of the ticket with him, as expected. This is a frustration for the vices, who already wanted a election in about 30 days to complete the mandate by April 2023.