Charlie Watts punched and cursed Mick Jagger on tour; remember the fight – 08/24/2021 – Illustrated

Despite the pomp of lord, Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones drummer who died this Tuesday (24), has already been involved in discussions that have marked the history of rock’n’roll fights. One of the most famous cases was when the musician punched Mick Jagger, lead singer of the Stones.

In the middle of a band tour in the 1980s, Watts assaulted Jagger, who was drunk, at a hotel where they were staying.

“Where’s my drummer?” asked the vocalist — over a phone call — to Watts, who, disgusted by the event, changed his clothes, shaved and went to Jagger to answer him.

As soon as Jagger opened the bedroom door, Watts punched him in the face and asked him never to call him “his drummer” again. “You’re who my fucking singer is,” he added.

Unlike the other members of the Stones, Watts had a reputation for being just right, outside the standards of the famous triad “sex, drugs and rock’n’roll”.

Dead at the age of 80, in a London hospital, the musician would no longer participate in the Stones’ new tour, which would have 13 performances in the United States until November.

He was away from his music career due to health problems and had recently undergone emergency surgery.

In a note on the group’s social networks, the Stones mourned Watts’ death. “He was one of the greatest drummers of his generation,” says the statement, which asks the band members for privacy at this time.