Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones drummer, dies at 80

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones, died today at the age of 80 in a hospital in London, UK.

The information was released by his press officer, who did not say the reason for the death. Earlier this month, the musician had to undergo surgery, but only disclosed that it was an “unspecified medical procedure”.

After surgery, Charlie announced that he would not be participating in the Rolling Stones’ new US tour: it would be the first time the drummer had been left out of a band concert since joining in January 1963.

He was not a founding member of the Stones like Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, but has appeared on all of the group’s studio albums. In 2004, Charlie Watts was treated for throat cancer.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully earlier today in a hospital in London, surrounded by his family,” says the statement from his advisor on the band’s social networks.

“Charlie was a dear husband, father and grandfather as well as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly ask that the privacy of his family, bandmates and close friends be respected at this difficult time.”

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies; see career photos

22.Jul.1965 - From left to right, Charlie Watts, Brian Jones, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Bill Wyman, members of the Rolling Stones, pose for photo in front of the venue where they played their first concert, three years earlier - AFP

1 / 8

July 22, 1965 – From left to right, Rolling Stones members Charlie Watts, Brian Jones, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Bill Wyman pose for a photo in front of the venue where they played their first concert three years earlier.

read more AFP

Jan.27.1995 - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts during the band's first show in Brazil - Otavio Dias de Oliveira/Folhapress

two / 8

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts during the band’s first concert in Brazil in January 1995.

read more Otavio Dias de Oliveira/Folhapress

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts in the van that took him from the airport to the hotel - Marcelo Soubhia/Folhapress

3 / 8

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts in the van that took him from the airport to the hotel

read more Marcelo Soubhia/Folhapress

29.jun.2013 - Charlie Watts performs with the Rolling Stones on the third day of the Glastonbury festival - Andrew Cowie/AFP Photo

4 / 8

Charlie Watts performs with the Rolling Stones on the third day of the Glastonbury festival in 2013.

read more Andrew Cowie/AFP Photo

16.May.2013 - Singer John Mayer poses with Keith Richards (left) and Charlie Watts after playing with the Rolling Stones in Anaheim, California - Playback/Facebook

5 / 8

Singer John Mayer poses with Keith Richards (left) and Charlie Watts after playing with the Rolling Stones in Anaheim, California in 2013.

read more Reproduction/Facebook

Charlie Watts, Ron Wood, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger present "crossfire hurricane", in London (10/18/12) - EFE/Andy Rain

6 / 8

Charlie Watts, Ron Wood, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger present “Crossfire Hurricane” in London in October 2012.

read more EFE/Andy Rain

Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger cause an uproar on arrival for the documentary's release "crossfire hurricane", in London (10/18/12) - REUTERS/Paul Hackett

7 / 8

Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger cause an uproar on arrival for the release of the documentary “Crossfire Hurricane” in London (10/18/12)

read more REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Indoor Media, WAP, Musicians Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, from the band Rolling Stones, pose for photo - Publicity

8 / 8

Musicians Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood pose for a photo.

read more Disclosure

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR