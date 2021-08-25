Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones drummer, dies at 80

Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones, died today at the age of 80 in a hospital in London, UK.

The information was released by his press officer, who did not say the reason for the death. Earlier this month, the musician had to undergo surgery, but only disclosed that it was an “unspecified medical procedure”.

After surgery, Charlie announced that he would not be participating in the Rolling Stones’ new US tour: it would be the first time the drummer had been left out of a band concert since joining in January 1963.

He was not a founding member of the Stones like Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, but has appeared on all of the group’s studio albums. In 2004, Charlie Watts was treated for throat cancer.