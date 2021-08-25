Charlie Watts: See Rolling Stones Drummer’s Death Repercussions | Song

“So sad to hear that Charlie Watts, drummer for the Stones, died. He was a lovely guy. I knew he was sick but I didn’t know he was so sick. So much love to his family, wife and friends and extended family. And condolences to the Stones, it was a huge blow to them, because Charlie was a rock, a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock. So we’ll always love you, Charlie, a beautiful man. And lots of condolences for the family.”

“God bless Charlie Watts, we’re going to miss you man, peace and love for the family. Ringo.”

“Full moon. Rainbow. Always a sign. Charlie Watts cried at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I could be capable of those tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer actually , and that’s why the Stones rocked with Basie’s band!!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I bet the horses will miss him too.”

“A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the perfect drummer. The most stylish man, and brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And, of course, the Rolling Stones.”

“I’m in shock to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say. I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love and mercy.”

“Economy of movement, summary of ‘cool” Rest in peace, Charlie Watts.”

“The Stones beat. There are no words, all the grooves speak for themselves.”

“I’m in total shock. Charlie Watts was a lovely guy. We will miss him so much. My deep compassion for his wife, his band and his family and friends.”

“Bad news. One of the true and eternal icons and foundation of the Stones. Hard to understand the loss. So sad.”

“A hero is gone. Speechless. A huge gaping hole in the universe. Rest in peace, Charlie Watts.”

“Rest in peace, Charlie Watts’

“Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind.”

“The rock and roll heartbeat. The great Charlie Watts. All respect.”

“Rest in peace, Charlie Watts, one of rock’s greatest drummers and a true gentleman. Condolences to your family and band.”

“A great and talented man… Anchoring one of the best rock bands in history… Another beautiful soul… Thanks Charlie.”

“I first saw the Rolling Stones in 1966 in the Bay Area and have been a fan ever since. Charlie Watts was one of the great drummers and we will miss you. Rest in peace, Charlie.”

“Rest in power, Charlie Watts. Rest in peace. You’re a smart guy. Thanks for all that great music.”

“Rest in peace, Charlie Watts. A master of elegant simplicity. (Thank you, Brad Wood, for Charle Watts tutorials and pedigree in my songs. For your grooves, we know you.”