“Cheaper” cell phone with 5G hits the market for R$1.7 thousand

The Chinese cell phone maker Realme launched today, 24, in the country the realme 8, a smartphone that promises to be the “cheaper with 5G”. At least so far. The launch has a promotional price of R$ 1,700 until August 28th. After that, it will rise to R$2.3 thousand.

The device is built with Mediatek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, which works on both 5G DSS networks and future 5G Standalone networks. It has a super thin 8.5mm thickness, a 90Hz Ultra Smooth display, plus a 5000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The novelty is in line with the realme’s plan to become one of the three main smartphone brands in the country in the coming years – occupying the space left by LG, which ended the production of cell phones.

The heart of the new phone, the Dimensity 700 5G chip combines two Arm Cortex-A76 cores in its octa-core CPU, operating at speeds of up to 2.2 GHz. It also features a powerful GPU, the Arm Mali-G57 MC2, with clock speed 950 MHz and support 90 Hz high refresh rate display technology.

The 8 5G realme has a 48MP triple camera (a 48MP high definition main camera, a B&W portrait lens and a 4cm macro). In portrait mode, the 16MP front camera is equipped with f/2.1 aperture and also supports AI in beauty and portrait modes.