Check out the medals table for the 1st day of the Paralympics; Brazil is in 7th | paralympics

The first day of competitions at the Tokyo Paralympics awarded more than 60 medals, and four of them ended up in the breasts of Brazilians. All of them, by the way, swimmers. They were one gold (Gabriel Bandeira), one silver (Gabriel Araújo) and two bronzes (Phelipe Rodrigues and Daniel Dias), all of them won at the Aquatic Center in Tokyo.
Australia (ten medals, six gold) and China (eight, including five gold) ended Wednesday at the top of the overall table, both in total and in diamonds. Ukraine is third, with eight conquests, but only one gold. Brazil is in seventh place.
The expectation of the CPB (Brazilian Paralympic Committee) is that the country remains in the top 10 of the sporting mega-event, which has been happening continuously since the 2008 edition of Beijing.
Brazil is also close to a special milestone: reaching 100 gold medals. With the achievement of Gabriel Bandeira, the country reached 88 in its Paralympic history.