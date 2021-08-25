Check out the results of Quina 5640 and Lotomania 2207 this Tuesday (8/24)

posted on 8/24/2021 7:53 PM / updated on 8/24/2021 8:44 PM



(credit: Youtube/Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Tuesday night (24/8), six lotteries: Quina’s 5640 contests; 2207 of Lotomania; 2265 of the Double Seine; the 1680 of Timemania; 2316 from Lotofácil and 498 from Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine



Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 49-26-33-30-79.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

(photo: Youtube/Reproduction)



lottomania



With an expected prize of R$570.7 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 70-49-66-46-48-43-09-99-12-34-31-69-85-62-22-90- 74-97-50-65.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

(photo: Youtube/Reproduction)



timemania



Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$19.2 million, presented the following result: 06-63-44-10-70-18-55. The team of the heart is Juventus, from São Paulo.

The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.

(photo: Youtube/Reproduction)



double sena



Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 22-37-45-14-41-50 in the first draw; and 44-48-46-03-12-25, in the second. The expected prize was R$1.6 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.

(photo: Youtube/Reproduction)



Lucky day



With an estimated prize of R$ 500 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 16-03-20-31-18-30-25. The lucky month is November.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.

(photo: Youtube/Reproduction)



lotof easy



Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 3.5 million to whoever hits the 15 tens, presented the following result: 10-13-17-16-03-09-04-14-19-24-15-05 -06-25-02.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

(photo: Youtube/Reproduction)



Watch the full broadcast:



