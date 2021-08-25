Check out the semifinal clashes

Credit: @marcogalvaofoto

The quarterfinal games of the Brasileirão Feminine ended yesterday, 23, and now the teams that dispute the semifinal of the competition are defined; check out how the matches went:

São Paulo 1 x 3 International

São Paulo started the second game with a 2-1 lead in the first match, but Internacional chased after the result, won 3-1 and qualified.

The Tricolor Paulista opened the scoring with Gislaine. Still in the first half, Fabiana Simões sends a bomb that hits the crossbar and enters, leaving everything the same on the scoreboard.

In the second stage, Ari takes the corner and turns to Coloradas. To close, Shasha took advantage of the counterattack and guaranteed Internacional’s victory and classification.

4 x 1 Guild Palms

After having lost the first game 2-1, Palmeiras thrashed Grêmio 4-1 and qualified in the Brasileirão. In the first half, Ary Borges sent a bomb to the goal and opened the scoring and Grêmio drew with Eudimilla.

After a header, the ball deflected and Agustina puts Palmeiras in front of the score again, Carol Baiana extended the advantage and Maria Alves closed the score and guaranteed the classification for the palestrinas.

Corinthians 6 x 0 Avaí/Kindermann

The biggest advantage of the first games, Corinthians had won 4-1 and now thrashed Avaí/Kindermann by 6-0. With a penalty, Vic scored Corinthians’s first at 15 of the first half. Adriana kicked hard, the ball was deflected and entered, 2-0. Yasmim scored with Vic and scored the third.

At the start of the second half, Jheniffer receives a cross and swings the net, scoring the fourth goal. The fifth goal was scored by Tamires and, to close, Kati scored hers: Corinthians 6, Avaí/Kindermann 0.

Hello, Faithful! To start Monday, let’s check the goals of our victory yesterday, by 6-0, over Avaí-Kinderman. Each of them made one: @vicalbuquerq, @adrisilva_16, @yasmimAR, @JCordinali9, @tamires and @fernandes_kati. And today we’ll still have the backstage of the game! pic.twitter.com/owDaN2uiGY — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) August 23, 2021

Santos 2 x 2 Railway

After losing 3-2, Santos went after the victory against Railway, but was almost there! The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Cristiane crossed, Sole James dodged and scored the first of the Vila Mermaids. At the beginning of the second half, Ferroviária drew with a great goal from Rafa Mineira.

First, Day Silva puts Santos back in front of the scoreboard, but Aline Milene hits the goalkeeper’s exit and leaves everything the same, guaranteeing a spot for the Grenás Guerreiras.

Check out how the matches of the Brasileirão Women’s semifinal turned out:

Corinthians x Railway

Palm trees x International

*Duels don’t have a date yet

Read too:

Vitória do São Paulo, Corinthians and more: Check out everything about the first games of the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Women’s Brasileirão

São Paulo has the best attack in the Copa do Brasil; check the ranking

Brasileirão: Worst campaign in the competition, after 16 games a club still hasn’t won

Defeat of Vasco, Coritiba in the lead and more: Everything that happened in the 19th round of the Brasileirão Serie B

Champions League, Serie B and more: see football matches and broadcasts today (24)

Round 17 memes: peace at Corinthians, CuiaBayern getting ready and “Dr. Borja” saving the Grêmio

Brasileirão: Serie A teams reach 25 coach changes in the season; see list

Atlético-MG: Hired with a reputation as a top scorer, Diego Costa has few goals in his career