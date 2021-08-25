check out what to expect for stocks and exchanges this Wednesday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – After closing Tuesday with a high of 2.33%, it opened lower and fell 0.37% at 9:15 am this Wednesday (25), while the dollar advanced 0.22% to R $5.2569 after the sharp drop the day before.

In the US, the 100 futures advanced 0.29%, the traded with stability, varying 0.01% in the positive and the S&P 500 retreated 0.03%. The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSE:EWZ), the main Brazilian ETF traded abroad, rose 0.22% in the American pre-market.

Brazil registered on Tuesday 894 new deaths as a result of Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 575,742, informed the Ministry of Health. of infections in the country advancing to 20,614,866, added the folder.

The IBGE released today, at 9 am, the August, which measures the price level in the first half of August. It accelerated this month, rising 0.89% compared to July, above the projection of 0.82%. Last month, the index rose by 0.72%. On an annual basis, the index accelerated from 8.59% to 9.3%, also above estimates of 9.24%.

At the Expert XP event, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, assessed that inflation is “obviously a concern”, even more so when the market expectation of 3.93% for the 2022 IPCA is higher than the monetary authority’s forecast of 3.50%.

Campos Neto highlights that the rise in purchase and rent prices in the real estate market, as well as the water crisis and the bottleneck in the semiconductor sector, should pressure inflation. Another point of attention would be “green inflation”, with the high demand for materials used in clean and sustainable technologies.

Even so, the BC president claims that the monetary authority has the necessary instruments to control the rise in prices and that the credit market in the country is healthy.

The country’s fiscal situation is also “undeniably better”, according to Campos Neto. In a presentation, he pointed out that the perspective for the gross debt is that it will be 82.1% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, according to the Focus bulletin. This result is lower than expected in November last year, when the expectation was that the indicator would reach 95.8% of GDP.

News of the day

Income tax – The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, postponed for another week the vote on the Income Tax Reform in the House. The objective is to use this time to be able to articulate the proposal with other parliamentarians to obtain approval.

Tax reform – The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said that the senators are committed to the economic agenda and that they will continue the Tax Reform PEC, which unifies taxes.

E-commerce – E-commerce sales in Brazil retreated 9.6% in July, against the 23.1% growth in retail, in the wake of the advance of vaccination against Covid-19, according to a survey by Mastercard.

Exports – Exports from Brazil should reach at least 5.986 million tons in August, estimated the National Association of Cereal Exporters (Anec), when reducing its forecast compared to the previous week, when it projected 6.249 million. On the other hand, the association informed that exports of this month should reach up to 4.737 million tons, compared to 4.527 million seen last week.

PEC of Precatório – The economic team considers the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution of Precatório crucial, but, regardless of its course, wants the Fundef precatories to be analyzed as a single account, in order to be able to divide them, based on an already existing rule .

BR of the Sea – The Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, once again suggested the publication of a Provisional Measure (MP) as a way to create the Legal Framework for Railways. According to Tarcísio, this would provide legal certainty for projects that are already underway in the States.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Ciro Nogueira, Minister of State Chief of Staff; participation in the 17th Meeting of the Investment Partnership Program Council; meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Special Secretary of the Federal Revenue, Jose Tostes; Virtual collective for disclosure of Tax Collection; participation in the 17th Meeting of the Investment Partnership Program Council; Meeting with the Special Secretary for Foreign Trade and International Affairs, Roberto Fendt.

Campos Neto – Participates in the 11th Meeting of the Center for Advanced Studies on the Regulation of the National Financial System (NEASF), promoted by the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

corporate news

Banco do Brasil (SA:) – Banco do Brasil announced an increase of R$ 10.5 billion in additional resources for financing in agribusiness, with R$ 2 billion destined to producers who had losses due to frost. The remaining R$ 8.5 billion will be earmarked to support the expansion of technology, sustainability and infrastructure in the field.

Free Market (NASDAQ:) (SA:)- Mercado Livre announced the purchase of 100% of the Kangu parcel delivery platform, expanding its commitment to its own logistics as a differential in Latin America. The purchase includes the 5,000 Kangu points spread across 700 cities in Brazil, as well as Mexico and Colombia.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras received a cash payment of US$ 2.9 billion related to the obligations of the Chinese partners CNODC and CNOOC in the co-participation agreement for the Búzios field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt.

Sum Group (SA:) – The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) accepted the proposal for a term of commitment presented by Marcello Ribeiro Bastos, director and member of the board of directors of Grupo Soma, owner of the Animale and Farm brands and which recently bought Hering (SA:). The executive pledged to pay R$ 1.383 million in the accusation of possible irregularity in acquiring shares in the Soma group.

Tiger – Tigre, a manufacturer of tubes and connections, applied for registration as a publicly-held company with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) in category B, which allows the offer of debt securities such as debentures, as long as they are not convertible into shares.

Loft – Loft, which specializes in buying and selling real estate, announced the purchase of the real estate loan startup CrediHome, advancing its strategy of making it easier for customers to obtain financial services, after the acquisitions of CredPago, last July, and InvestMais, in September 2020.

Carrefour (SA:) – Carrefour is fighting a battle with the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), of the Ministry of Justice, because of the Nutri Choice tool in its application, which grades products according to their nutritional information, according to the Economic value. The food industry association, Abia, denounced the retailer to a department, claiming that the food evaluation uses unilateral criteria and information asymmetry.