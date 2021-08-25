check the line up per day of the festival

The festival takes place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022

The return of festivals is getting closer every day. Originally scheduled for 2021, the ninth edition of Rock in Rio had to be postponed to 2022 because of the covid-19 pandemic. But the news for next year is already a thousand – this Tuesday (24), more names were confirmed to join the line up of Rock in Rio 2022: Post Malone, Jason Derulo, Marshmello and Alok.

The festival, which will take place at the Olympic Park, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, will have seven days full of great names in music: 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 September 2022. Always marked by a full lineup of stars, this edition of Rock in Rio so far leaves nothing to be desired for fans of the most diverse musical styles.

Read too: Rock in Rio 2022: find out how to buy tickets for the festival

For now, the festival’s organization has not released the full list of artists who will perform. However, the information already confirmed show big names that will be present in the City of Rock. Check the line up per day released so far!

This matter is constantly being updated.

Check out Rock in Rio 2022’s daily line up (until now)

September 2nd (Friday)

world stage

Iron Maiden

Dream Theater

Megadeth

Sepultura + Brazilian Symphonic Orchestra

Sunset stage

There are no confirmed artists yet.

September 3 (Saturday)

world stage

Post Malone

Jason Derulo

marshmello

Alok

Sunset stage

There are no confirmed artists yet.

September 4th (Sunday)

world stage

Justin bieber

Demi Lovato

(Attraction to be confirmed)

Iza

Sunset stage

There are no confirmed artists yet.

September 8th (Thursday)

world stage

There are no confirmed artists yet.

Sunset stage

There are no confirmed artists yet.

September 9th (Friday)

world stage

There are no confirmed artists yet.

Sunset stage

There are no confirmed artists yet.

September 10th (Saturday)

world stage

There are no confirmed artists yet.

Sunset stage

There are no confirmed artists yet.

September 11th (Sunday)

world stage

(Attraction to be confirmed)

(Attraction to be confirmed)

(Attraction to be confirmed)

Ivete Sangalo

Sunset stage

There are no confirmed artists yet.

Photo: Disclosure

Learn all about Rock in Rio on the Tracklist and follow our Twitter and Instagram to stay on top of all the news!