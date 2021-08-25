Chery plans unprecedented anti-Toro pickup truck derived from the Tiggo 7







Designer imagines Chery’s unprecedented pickup truck. Photo: Jonathan Machado/Reproduction

The already disputed pickup truck segment could gain another opponent soon. Rumors in the South African press indicate that Chery would be developing an unprecedented unibody pickup truck derived from the Tiggo 7. Scheduled to debut in 2023 in South Africa, Chery’s new model has great chances of arriving in Brazil by Caoa Chery. In the country, the pickup would compete with Fiat Toro and the new Ford Maverick.

Rumors that Chery would be developing a pickup truck were practically confirmed recently. During a press conference in South Africa, the Chinese automaker announced some of the models it intends to offer in the African country. Among them are the SUVs Tiggo 4 Pro (a restyled version of the Tiggo 5x), Tiggo 7 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro and the Tiggo Cross, as well as a mysterious model called the Tiggo PUP.





New Chery Tiggo 7 Pro. Photo: Chery

Later, a local Chery representative confirmed to the South African website IOL Motoring that the model would in fact be a pickup truck. According to rumors, the new van should use the Tiggo 7 platform, which is already produced in Brazil. With that, it would have a unibody body and a size similar to models like the Fiat Toro and the recently launched Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick, below the average pickup trucks under chassis.

The look is still a mystery, but the pickup is likely to follow Chery’s current visual identity. Regarding equipment, the unprecedented model should offer the same options as the new Tiggo 7 Pro, which should debut in Brazil by next year. Under the hood, one of the engine options would be the same 1.6 TGDI with 187 hp and 275 Nm of torque that equips the Tiggo 8. The gearshift could be the same automated dual-clutch seven-speed that is also used in the seven-speed SUV. places, or an automatic of the CVT type.





Chery’s pickup must have a Tiggo 7 interior. Photo: Chery

Chery’s pickup still doesn’t have a date to arrive in Brazil. However, there is a possibility that Caoa Chery will start to manufacture the unprecedented pickup truck at the plant in Anápolis (GO), from which the SUVs Tiggo 5X, 7 and 8 already come out. Recently, Grupo Caoa announced investments of R$ 1.5 billion to expand the plant in Goiás, where the ix35 and Tucson models are also produced, both by the South Korean Hyundai. As the pickup truck market is quite strong in Brazil, the new model would be an interesting bet for the Brazilian group in the country.