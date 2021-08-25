Chico Buarque is getting married at 77 years old

Chico Buarque, who is 77 years old, is in a relationship with the lawyer and university professor Carol Proner, 47 years old since 2017. And this year, they decided to get married. The couple’s name appeared in the Official Gazette of Justice in Rio, which announces their intention to gather the brushes.

On August 18, the intention of the marriage was published in a registry office in Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region. Chico was married in the past to actress Marieta Severo, with whom he had three daughters, Silvia, Helena and Luísa. Carol also has two children, Barbara and Francisco from previous relationships.

Chico Buarque is getting married at the age of 77.



The couple’s courtship began during the meetings held to define Lula’s candidacy in the 2018 elections for president. After the news, the web went crazy and wasted no time to comment, and regret the ‘marriage’ of Chico Buarque, see the reactions below:

