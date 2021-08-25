Coconut palm out of tune, Marcelinho Carioca is eliminated from The Masked Singer · TV News

Marcelinho Carioca left the judges impressed by revealing himself as Coqueiro’s interpreter at The Masked Singer Brasil. He was eliminated this Tuesday (24th) night after two rounds of singing, but he was out of tune in both performances and did not win over the audience or the reality’s bench.

“If a street sweeper’s son arrived, won in sport and education, anyone can do it! But there’s an unusual thing, I’ve never sung in my life, I didn’t pass a needle. It was an extraordinary thing in my life. I took singing lessons” , he said, moved.

The ex-soccer player, an idol of Corinthians, gave clues that made his fans immediately kill the riddles. In his first performance, he sang Me Apaixonei pela Pessoa Errada, from Exaltasamba, and said on stage: “I’ve been there 180 times.”

Interestingly, 180 was the number of goal assists he gave in his Corinthians history, an absolute record he holds to this day.

Another killer tip he gave in the introductory video: “Do you know where I love to go? I know you must imagine it’s a beach, because I’m a coconut tree. I love going to the middle of the field “. And the position in which Marcelinho became famous on the pitch was precisely as a midfielder.

The judges only made wrong guesses throughout the night: Lúcio Mauro Filho, Lucas Penteado, Rodrigo Sant’anna, Fábio Porchat and Paulo Betti were the group’s bets, which had the special participation of Mariana Ximenes.

how was the program

Unicórnio opened the night of presentations with Lua de Cristal, by Xuxa, and was not in danger of being eliminated for having been the champion of the debut episode of The Masked Singer Brasil.

As a result, they were called to battle Girassol and Coqueiro. The flower sang Haja Amor, by Luiz Caldas, and got the judges excited. The audience also preferred her performance and kept her in contention, with 74% of the votes.

The second battle was between Arara, who sang Beleza Rara, by Banda Eva, and Astronauta, who performed with Rocket Man, by Elton John. The bird got the better of it and saved itself from elimination, pushing the spaceman into the danger zone.

This week, the dynamic has changed. The two least voted by the audience had to sing a new song, and the judges were left with the responsibility to eliminate one more participant. Astronaut did well and kept his permanence in the game, taking out Coconut.

