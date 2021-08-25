Colombian Jaminton Campaz is the new Tricolor reinforcement

welcome

Attacking midfielder signed until December 2025

24 AUG 2021 16:05 | Updated Aug 24, 2021 4:19 PM

Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense confirms the hiring of Colombian attacking midfielder, Jaminton Campaz, 21, with Deportes Tolima, from Ibagué/COL. The athlete signs a bond with the Club until December 2025.

Jaminton Leandro Campaz was born on May 24, 2000, in the city of Tumaco, 1100 km from the capital, Bogotá. He helped his father fish, an activity that supported the family. In his spare time, he played soccer on the sands of the beach, participating in local tournaments. At age 11, he was taken by his mother to pursue a career as a player in Ibagué. It started at the Club River Soccer school, until it caught the attention of Tolima scouts. At the age of 16, on April 1, 2017, he made his debut on the team as a professional and scored one of the goals in the 3-0 victory over Tigres. In the same year, he was called to defend the Colombian U-17 team at the South American Championship in Chile and at the World Cup in India. This year, he was called up to defend the main team in the Copa América played in Brazil. For Tolima, he made 93 matches and scored 21 goals, won the national title in 2018 and 2021.

The presentation will be in the late afternoon of this Tuesday.

