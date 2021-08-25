Consultation of the 4th batch of the IRPF 2021 refund is released; check it out now!

key points The deposit of the 4th batch of the refund will be made on August 31st;

The batch can be consulted online;

The amounts will be paid into the bank accounts indicated in the statement.

This Tuesday (24), the Internal Revenue Service released the consult the 4th batch of the 2021 IRPF refund. Payment for this lot will be made on August 31 to 3.8 million taxpayers. The total amount to be paid will be R$5.1 billion.

This lot also includes residual refunds from previous years. Of the total of R$ 5.1 billion, the Federal Revenue informs that R$ 273.2 thousand refer to taxpayers with legal priority.

In this group, there are 8,100 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old; 67,800 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old; 6,000 taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness; and 26,600 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

In addition, 3.7 million non-priority taxpayers who delivered the income tax return until the 16th of August.

How to consult the 4th batch of the IRPF 2021 refund

For check if you had the declaration released, you will need to access the Revenue page on the internet. The procedure can also be done through the Revenue application for tablets and smartphones. The app is available for Android and iOS systems.

Through the e-CAC portal, the taxpayer will be able to access the extract the statement and check for data inconsistencies identified by processing. In this case, the taxpayer will be able to assess the inconsistencies and make the correction – through the delivery of the rectifying statement.

To access the IR statement, it will be necessary to use the access code generated on the Revenue page itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

It is worth noting that, in the case of inconsistent declarations, the refunds are released only after the correction made by the taxpayer, or after the person proves that the statement is correct.

Payment of IRPF 2021 refund

Refund payment takes place directly in the bank account informed in the IRPF statement. If for some reason the credit is not made (if, for example, the indicated account has been deactivated), the amount will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this situation, the person can reschedule the credit of values ​​through the BB Portal. Another option is to call the BB Relationship Center, through telephones 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the citizen does not redeem the amount of the refund within one year, it will be necessary to apply through the e-CAC portal – by accessing the menu Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax, and clicking on “Request non-redeemed refund on the bank network” .

Schedule of IRPF 2021 refund batches

According to the calendar, refunds for this year are paid in five lots between May and September. The deposit always takes place on the last business day of each month.

Previously, IR refunds were made in seven batches, with payment of the first in June. Already since 2020, payment has been made in five lots, with the first in May.

The government carried out this change in order to reduce the economic effects of covid-19, in order to streamline the credit for refunds. For this year, this is the schedule of refund batches:

1st batch — May 31, 2021 (already paid)

— May 31, 2021 (already paid) 2nd batch — June 30, 2021 (already paid)

— June 30, 2021 (already paid) 3rd batch — July 30, 2021 (already paid)

— July 30, 2021 (already paid) 4th batch — August 31, 2021

— August 31, 2021 5th batch — September 30, 2021

According to the tax auditor of the Federal Revenue and responsible for Income Tax, José Carlos da Fonseca, if you do not receive the declaration by September 30th, there is probably a problem with the declaration..

He emphasizes that it is not enough to deliver the declaration. The taxpayer must also go back to the Revenue page, enter the e-CAC portal and see if the declaration generated any pending issues.

To fall into the fine mesh, some of the data reported in the statement is inconsistent — such as when the information passed on by the taxpayer and third parties does not match. Another possibility is when the person made an error in filling in or failed to inform something.

