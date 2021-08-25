Corinthians announces loan of Mateus Vital for team from Greece – 25/08/2021

Corinthians officially loaned midfielder Mateus Vital to Panathinaikos, a traditional Greek club. The agreement runs until June 2022.

According to the team from São Paulo, the 23-year-old player, who said goodbye to his teammates today, has already been released to travel and undergo medical examinations in Europe.

For over three years working for Corinthians, Vital has played 187 games with the club’s shirt. In this period, he scored 14 goals.

Since joining the team, the athlete has alternated between ownership and the bench. At the end of the “Mancini era”, the midfielder was one of the main players on the team. An injury and the arrival of Sylvinho, however, made him lose space.

Vital’s departure opens the door for Corinthians to try to strengthen itself in the last days of the international window: the club is interested in closing with striker Roger Guedes and midfielder Willian.

Guedes’s situation seems closer, as he has already split from Shandong Taishan, from China, and is free to sign with any team. Willian still belongs to Arsenal and has a contract with the British until 2023.

